Authorities say a patient at Valley Medical Center in Renton was stabbed Thursday morning, and a woman was taken into custody.

A hospital spokeswoman said the situation has been resolved and the hospital has returned to normal operations.

Spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in an email that a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, who was a patient at the hospital, around 5 a.m.

The woman fled the scene, but police later found her and took her into custody.