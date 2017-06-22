The injured man is in satisfactory condition, a Valley Medical Center spokeswoman said.
Authorities say a patient at Valley Medical Center in Renton was stabbed Thursday morning, and a woman was taken into custody.
A hospital spokeswoman said the situation has been resolved and the hospital has returned to normal operations.
Spokeswoman Susan Gregg said in an email that a woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, who was a patient at the hospital, around 5 a.m.
The man is in satisfactory condition.
The woman fled the scene, but police later found her and took her into custody.
