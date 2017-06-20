Helmet Kohl, 87, the chancellor who reunified Germany after 45 years of Cold War division and promoted grand visions of European integration, but ended his political career in disgrace over an opaque party fundraising scandal, died Friday at his home in Ludwigshafen, Germany.

Rick Tuten, 52, who earned the nickname “Bootin’ Tuten” while punting for the Seattle Seahawks 1991-1997, and played a total 11 years in the NFL, died recently and unexpectedly in Costa Rica, Ocala.com reported.

Arthur J. Jackson, 92, a Medal of Honor recipient for his valor as a Marine in the World War II Battle of Peleliu, in the Pacific, died June 14 in Boise, Idaho.

Adam West, 88, the Walla Walla native whose three seasons as the straight-faced “Batman” in the campy 1960s TV series associated him with the role forever, though he rebounded with voice-over work, died of leukemia June 9 in Los Angeles.

Anita Pallenberg, 76, the German-Italian actress and fashion model who became best known for her relationships with members of the Rolling Stones, died June 13 in Chichester, England, of complications of hepatitis C.

Rosalie Sorrels, 83, a Grammy-nominated folk singer and native of Idaho who recorded more than 20 albums and performed around the country, died June 11 in Reno, Nevada. She had colon cancer and dementia, her daughter said.

Isabelle Rapin, 89, a Swiss-born child neurologist who helped establish autism’s biological underpinnings and advanced the idea that autism was part of a broad spectrum of disorders, died of pneumonia May 24 in Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Robert S. Leiken, 78, a maverick political scientist who stunned fellow liberals in the 1980s when he denounced the Sandinista government of Nicaragua as corrupt and repressive, died June 7 in Boston of neuro-Behcet’s disease, an inflammatory condition.

Patricia Knatchbull, 93, a grande dame of Britain’s titled elite (she was Lady Brabourne and Lady Mountbatten), whose life embraced a fabled childhood between two world wars and deep personal tragedy after her father and a teenage son were killed in a bomb attack at sea, died June 13 in England, in Mersham, Kent.

Don Matthews, 77, a Canadian Football Hall of Fame member and one of the CFL’s most successful coaches, died June 14 of pneumonia in Beaverton, Oregon.

Tom Morgan, 76, a former owner of the R.L. Winston Rod Co. whose quest to build flawless fly-fishing rods continued long after he was paralyzed by multiple sclerosis, died of pneumonia June 12 near Bozeman, Mont.

Charles P. Thacker, 74, an electrical engineer who played an early, central role in some of the most important ideas in personal computing and computer networking, died June 12 at his home in Palo Alto, California, of esophageal cancer. In the 1970s, he was part of a group that designed one of the first modern personal computers, the Alto, at the Xerox Palo Alto Research Center.

Edith Shiffert, 101, an American poet whose work was profoundly influenced by the half-century she spent in Japan, died March 1 in Kyoto, where she had long made her home. Her death had not been publicized outside Japan.

Sam Panopoulos, 83, the Canadian widely credited with inventing the pineapple-topped pizza in 1962, died June 8 in a hospital in London, Ontario.

Fred Koenekamp, 94, the cinematographer who won an Oscar for the 1974 disaster epic “The Towering Inferno,” one of more than 90 movie credits to his name, died May 31 in Bonita Spring, Florida.

Hein Verbruggen, 75, a Dutchman who brought the sport of cycling to new audiences and new countries as president of the International Cycling Union in the 1990s but was accused of failing to confront the pervasive use of performance-enhancing drugs in the sport, died Wednesday. He had leukemia.