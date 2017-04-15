A combination of recent heavy rains, forest fires that devastated local vegetation and spring snowmelt all contributed to the slides. It may be roughly a month before the highway reopens.

Stretches of the North Cascades Highway, also known as Highway 20, have been closed after mudslides and washouts flooded and slashed away hillsides along the road.

There were no injuries, said Maurice Goodall, a 25-year Washington state trooper and current director of Okanogan County Emergency Management.

“Our ground is just saturated,” Goodall said Saturday, “and water’s got to go somewhere. The fires increased the probability that this would be happening.” Some of his workers, he said, were walking across part of the highway and “it was like they were walking on a hot-water bottle.” The ground, he said, was wavering beneath them.

The road problems, Goodall said, occurred 10 miles apart and it would be roughly a month before the highway in that area would open again. One of the closures, he said, involved about 20 feet of floodwater, and a crew from a private contractor had only been able to pump out 5 inches.

“I’ve worked this road for 23 years” as a state trooper, Goodall said, “but I haven’t seen so many road events like this in one year’s time.”

He added that his department had located about five families isolated by the road closures, but said they had warning about the potential road closures, so they staged cars across the washout zones so they could take their children to school and go about their daily business.

“That’s just the way it is in the mountains,” he said. “They’re pretty self-sufficient — most of them live off the grid and produce their own electricity. But if someone from the city comes out here it might look a little different. In the city, you deal with other cars. But on our freeway, we’re dealing with deer, rocks and trees.”

He warned anyone who wound up on parts of Highway 20 to “stay off the shoulder. Our ground is very wet. You never know when something’s going to be undercut.”