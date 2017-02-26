Local NewsPhoto & Video Paddle boarder goes it alone on the water Originally published February 26, 2017 at 7:24 pm Despite the recent cooler temperatures, and even cooler wind, this paddle boarder set out on to Puget Sound from Golden Gardens Park. (Dean Rutz/The Seattle Times) Cooler temperatures and wind don’t keep this paddle boarder from setting out on Puget Sound from Golden Gardens Park. Share story By Dean RutzSeattle Times staff photographer Dean Rutz Email Newsletter Sign-up Custom-curated news highlights, delivered weekday mornings. Email address By signing up you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. Thanks for signing up! View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryBikers take it inside for cancer Cycle for Survival
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.