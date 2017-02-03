Light snow fell overnight in the Seattle area, prompting at least one school district to close for the day.

The Snohomish School District has canceled classes for Friday as a result of the snowfall. A decision on whether to cancel evening activities and athletic events will be made by noon. Several other school districts, including Sultan, White Pass, Southside and North Mason are starting two hours late.

In the Lake Stevens School District, buses are on snow routes in the Georgetown neighborhood. No bus routes will run up the Mountain Loop Highway (routes 29 & 30) in the Granite Falls School District.

