UPDATE AT 10:25 P.M.: The Snohomish School District, which canceled classes Friday, says evening athletic events and other activities will go on as scheduled.

UPDATE AT 9:24 A.M.: The Index School District has canceled classes for Friday.

UPDATE AT 6:42 A.M.: Classes in the Tahoma School District will start two hours late. There will be no morning preschool or kindergarten and no out-of-district transportation.

UPDATE AT 6:19 A.M.: The Kent School District and Chief Leschi Schools are starting two hours late. Enumclaw schools are running one hour late and buses will be on snow routes. There will be no out-of-district transportation on Friday.

ORIGINAL POST: Light snow fell overnight in the Seattle area, prompting at least one school district to close for the day.

The Snohomish School District has canceled classes for Friday as a result of the snowfall. A decision on whether to cancel evening activities and athletic events will be made by noon. Several other school districts, including Sultan, White Pass, Southside and North Mason, are starting two hours late.

In the Lake Stevens School District, buses are on snow routes in the Georgetown neighborhood. No bus routes will run up the Mountain Loop Highway (routes 29 & 30) in the Granite Falls School District.

Some light snow continues to fall in areas around Seattle, according to the National Weather Service. However, the snow is expected to switch to rain by around 10 a.m., with high temperatures in the mid-40s.

Forecasters say the wet weather will continue through the weekend, with rainfall expected throughout the region Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected in the Cascades over the next several days.