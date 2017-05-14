Local NewsPhoto & Video Outing on Lake Union Originally published May 14, 2017 at 7:52 pm Canada Geese parents take their goslings out for a tour of Lake Union recently. (Greg Gilbert/The Seattle Times) Canada Geese and goslings check out Lake Union recently. Share story By Greg Gilbert Seattle Times staff photographer Greg Gilbert View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Previous StoryA day for sailing
