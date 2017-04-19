Sites range from basic to full-service, with a three-night minimum for the August 21 eclipse.

The state of Oregon is opening up reservations this morning for about a thousand additional campsites in or near the path of the August 21 total solar eclipse.

The sites are in addition to regular campsites operated by the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, most of which were reserved months ago.

The new sites range from basic spots in parking lots or fields, for $10 a night, to RV sites with full hookups, for $31 a night.

“We want to make this once-in-a-lifetime event available to as many campers as we can safely accommodate,” said OPRD spokesman Chris Havel.

The new sites will have a three-night minimum, with check-in on Aug. 18 and check-out August 21.

Customers can make reservations beginning at 8 a.m. today at oregonstateparks.org, or by phone at 800-452-5687.

Many destinations in the path of the eclipse, which will be visible in the U.S. along a narrow swath from the coast of Oregon to South Carolina, have been booked up for months as mania for the rare astronomical event has gripped the country.