The hunter was dragging the elk’s carcass behind his four-wheeler when it flipped, authorities said.

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities say an Oregon hunter has been hospitalized after being impaled by the antler of an elk he had just killed.

KATU-TV reports that Crook County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 69-year-old Gary Heeter of Bend went hunting Saturday and was dragging the elk’s carcass behind his four-wheeler. Deputies say the vehicle flipped, sending Heeter backward onto the elk’s antler.

Hospital officials said Monday that Heeter was in fair condition.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Seaney says Heeter was hunting with a group and members of his party started first aid before first responders arrived.