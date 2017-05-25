A three- to five-year project eventually will see thousands of milkweed and other native plants spread throughout the Portland Harbor Superfund site. Milkweed is crucial to the distinctive orange and black butterfly’s survival.

PORTLAND — Vigor’s 60-acre shipyard at the tip of Swan Island is a sea of steel and pavement, where cruise ships, naval vessels and ferries all turn to for crucial repairs that can take months and cost millions of dollars.

In the heart of the north Portland shipyard and in the shadow of North America’s largest floating dry dock — which stretches more than three football fields long and is as tall as the White House — a series of raised flower beds are starting to sprout tiny green plants.

The manufacturer that can repair ships weighing more than 170 million pounds is partnering with the University of Portland to create habitat for a vulnerable creature that weighs no more than a feather: the monarch butterfly.

Whether the garden project in the heart of the Portland Harbor Superfund site succeeds is anyone’s guess.

“If we even had one show up we would all just be doing back flips,” said Alan Sprott, Vigor’s vice president of environmental affairs.

But it’s off to a positive start.

Sprott said this is a three- to five-year project that eventually will see thousands of milkweed and other native plants installed along the river bank and spread throughout the shipyard. Milkweed is crucial to the distinctive orange and black butterfly’s survival.

The project just completed its first year.

“This is confirmation that it worked,” he said of the first phase of growth. The milkweed survived Portland’s worst winter in a century. Buds are popping out of the ground.

The company said it will devote 2.25-acres to the project.

Butterflies won’t make Vigor any money, but Sprott said it’s not about that.

“We operate in the Pacific Northwest,” he said of the company’s 10 locations in Oregon, Washington and Alaska. “The environmental ethos of the people here is pretty strong, and you’re either at the dinner table with them or you’re on the menu. So, we’re trying to be at the table.”

The milkweed-habitat project was the brainchild of Vigor employee Gabe Ablin, who first worked for the company as a paid intern sent by the company to investigate air-quality complaints of neighbors.

He moved to Oregon from Bakersfield, Calif., and attended the University of Portland, where he studied environmental ethics and policy.

“I want to walk the line between being just a total eco-hippie warrior sitting in trees 40 hours a week and just fully working for a company and selling my soul,” Ablin said.

Vigor, in his mind, fits that bill.

After his air-quality internship, Ablin pitched the company an idea about habitat restoration at one of its sites, but Vigor had another idea. Officials had seen a story in The Oregonian about the benefits of planting milkweed in home gardens.

Monarch butterflies lay their eggs exclusively on the perennial, and their numbers have been in steep decline for 20 years as milkweed has vanished from the sides of roads, rivers and gardens.

Sprott offered Ablin a solo project starting a milkweed habitat at the company’s Swan Island shipyard.

“We wouldn’t be able to go out and hire an entomologist or botanist to do this,” Sprott remarked last month, as he and Albin surveyed the garden.

“We tap into — no offense, Gabe — cheap labor, and the resources of the university to guide it along,” he said.

Monarch butterflies have distinct migration patterns on each coast. East or west, the Monarch populations have been in steep decline for years.

The pollinating insects can travel thousands of miles, spending winters in Mexico or Southern California. And they rely on milkweed to survive, but the plant, once ubiquitous, is disappearing.

The butterflies lay their eggs on the plant and caterpillars depend on it for food. Nectar plants help fuel the butterflies on their lengthy road trips.

According to a 2016 report from the Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, the western population’s numbers have plunged 74 percent in the past two decades.

Sarina Jepsen, director of endangered species at the Portland-based nonprofit, said the numbers are “startling.”