A gathering at Watershed Park on Saturday to protest the city of Olympia’s no-camping ordinance resulted in one arrest.

Just Housing, a homeless advocacy group, demonstrated Saturday at the park after John Gillis, who is homeless, was arrested at the park Aug. 18 for refusing to leave his camp.

City of Olympia spokeswoman Kellie Purce Braseth confirmed Sunday that one person was arrested Saturday night.

Just Housing representative Tyler Gundel said the protest began at 11 a.m. Saturday with 22 people. Fifteen to 20 people were on site throughout the day, although that number, at times, grew to as many as 40 people, Gundel said.

Gundel said they explained their demands to Olympia police.

“We told them that our plan was to defend the site as a designated camping area until an alternative location or locations were designated by the city,” she said. “We also asked to have decision-makers/city officials present to talk and negotiate.”

Police issued trespass orders Saturday afternoon for camping and then again Saturday night for being in the park after dusk, Gundel said.

Gundel said once it became dark, police arrived with several vehicles, including one she described as a “paddy wagon,” and 25-34 officers.

However, according to Gundel, police made only one arrest and left one protester alone because he was high up in the trees in a hammock.

Just Housing said they planned to defend the camp site again Sunday.

Braseth said that camping is not allowed in city parks and that the city has a responsibility to make sure parks are safe and healthy places for all to use.

She also praised the work of park rangers and police.

“We continue to hope this can be resolved in a peaceful way,” she said.