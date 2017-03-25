Photos from authorities on the scene show a sedan with a severely damaged front end.

King County authorities are investigating a fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning after a tow truck and a car collided in Burien.

Sgt. Cindi West of the King County Sheriff’s Office said the vehicles crashed around 9:15 a.m. at Ambaum Boulevard Southwest and Southwest 128th Street. The person inside the car was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photos tweeted out by West show a sedan with a severely damaged front end and shattered glass and debris on the roadway. Nearby, a tow truck that had another car on its flatbed was stopped on the road outside a new ice cream shop.

No further information was immediately available.

Ambaum Boulevard Southwest will remain closed in both directions as authorities investigate.