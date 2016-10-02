The Washington State Patrol said it is investigating whether drugs or alcohol was involved in the crash; charges are pending

One person is dead and four others injured after a teenage driver struck a tree east of Enumclaw early Sunday morning, police said.

The Washington State Patrol said it is investigating whether drugs or alcohol was involved in the crash, and charges were pending.

The driver of a 1990 Honda Accord was going west on State Route 410 in Pierce County at 3:10 a.m. when the car left the road to the left and struck a tree, where it came to a rest, the state patrol said. No other vehicles were involved.

One male passenger died at the scene, though his age and identity have not been released, pending notification of his family.

The driver, Bryson Stubbles, 18, was injured and taken to Harborview Medical Center. He was joined there by another injured passenger, an unidentified 16-year-old girl.

Another passenger, Lerenzo Dawson, 18, of Puyallup, was hurt and taken to Tacoma General Hospital.

Aaron Hewes, 20, of Spanaway, who was also in the car, was taken with injuries to Good Samaritan Hospital.