The Washington State Patrol said the teenage driver is under investigation for vehicular manslaughter.

One person is dead and four others injured after a teenage driver struck a tree east of Enumclaw early Sunday morning, police said.

The Washington State Patrol said the driver, who was badly hurt, is under investigation for vehicular manslaughter. Evidence indicated alcohol or drugs may have contributed to the crash.

The 1990 Honda Accord was westbound on Route 410 in Pierce County at 3:10 a.m. when it left the road and struck a tree, the State Patrol said. No other vehicles were involved.

Trooper Rick Johnson said the driver initially veered onto the shoulder, over-corrected and wound up swerving across the road and hit the tree broadside on the passenger’s side.

The Patrol identified the dead passenger as 18-year-old Paco Frees.

The State Patrol said the driver, Bryson Stubbles, 18, had life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center. Another passenger, an unidentified 16-year-old girl, was also taken by air to Harborview with serious injuries.

A nursing supervisor at the hospital declined to release information on Stubbles’ condition Sunday afternoon.

Another passenger, Lerenzo Dawson, 18, of Puyallup, was taken to Tacoma General Hospital, before being transferred to Harborview. Aaron Hewes, 20, of Spanaway, who was also in the car, was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with less serious injuries.

Johnson said the group had been at a bonfire near rural Greenwater, in Pierce County, before driving back.