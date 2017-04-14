A carjacking suspect was killed early this morning in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.
The “armed carjacker” crashed into a home, with the vehicle catching fire, said a sheriff’s office tweet.
The shooting took place in the 18900 block of 23rd Avenue Court East.
As of 6:30 the vehicle was still smoldering, and fire department officials and utility crews were at the scene, according to another tweet.
Images from KING 5’s news helicopter showed a burned-out vehicle in the front yard of a home.
This story will be updated.
