A carjacking suspect was shot and killed in Spanaway by deputies a little before 5 a.m. Friday, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office.

As neighbors in 18900 block of 23rd Avenue Court East were getting up to go to work they reported “a man in the street ranting and waving a handgun around,” said Detective Ed Troyer, spokesman for the sheriff’s office.

He said the suspect also tried to get into some of the neighbors’ cars, “confronted some people,” and managed to carjack one vehicle.

By then “multiple 911 calls had been made,” Troyer said.

The suspect was described as a 35-year-old man whom the neighbors didn’t recognize.

Troyer said the man took off, driving over sidewalks, before losing control, landing in a yard and crashing into landscaping and utility boxes.

“He took out the power in several houses,” Troyer said, and the car was engulfed in flames.

As deputies went to try to get him out of the car, the man “came out armed and shots were fired,” Troyer said.

He said that deputies were being interviewed. Troyer said he didn’t know if the suspect fired any shots.

No deputies were hurt and the suspect was killed at the scene.

As of 7:40 this morning the car was still smoldering.

“We were lucky. Neighbors could have been hurt, deputies hurt, the house could have burned down,” Troyer said.