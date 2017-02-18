Octopus Week is happening now through February 26th, at the Seattle Aquarium. The giant Pacific octopus will have daily feedings, and there are daily talks and hands-on activities for kids.
Octopus Week is happening now through February 26th, at the Seattle Aquarium. The giant Pacific octopus will have daily feedings, and there are daily talks and hands-on activities for kids.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.