A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending September 1.

Richard Anderson, 91, a tall, handsome actor best known for co-starring as Oscar Goldman simultaneously in television’s “The Six Million Dollar Man” and “The Bionic Woman” in the 1970s, died in Beverly Hills, California, Thursday. His credits included more than 180 film and TV roles over six decades after starting his Hollywood career as a messenger at MGM, but he will be best remembered for playing Goldman, the handler of the bionic duo played by Lee Majors and Lyndsay Wagner. Combined, the series ran for 150 episodes and several TV movies, two of which Mr. Anderson produced.

Sumiteru Taniguchi, 88, who survived the atomic bombing of Nagasaki, Japan, as a teenager and went on to become a leading advocate for nuclear disarmament, died Wednesday in Nagasaki. The cause of death was duodenal papilla cancer. He was one of about 165,000 remaining survivors — known in Japan as hibakusha — of the nuclear bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

David Tang, 63, flamboyant socialite and entrepreneur who founded Shanghai Tang, a global chain of emporiums of Chinese-inspired clothing, accessories and home furnishings, and a prominent writer and raconteur in Hong Kong and Britain, died late Tuesday at a London hospital. He had cancer. The Hong Kong-born, British-educated businessman also operated private clubs and restaurants and held exclusive distribution rights to Cuban cigars in Asia. He was knighted in 2008 for his charitable work in Britain and Hong Kong.

Jud Heathcote, 90, who started his Hall of Fame basketball coaching career in Washington, died Monday in Spokane. Heathcote had a 420-273 record as a college coach at Montana (80-53) and Michigan State (340-220). He guided a Michigan State team that featured Magic Johnson to the 1979 NCAA title and was inducted into the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Mireille Darc, 79, a French actress who performed with some of France’s leading directors and had a long relationship with actor Alain Delon, died Monday. No other details were released.

Darc, with a distinctive blond bob, was long seen as a sex symbol and was a fixture on French screens in the 1960s and 1970s. She performed in some 50 films, including Jean-Luc Godard’s “Weekend” and Yves Robert’s “The Tall Blond with One Black Shoe.” She turned to television series in the 1990s and directed documentaries.

Ret. Maj. Gen. Tim Lowenberg, 70, who led the Washington Army National Guard and Air National Guard through the post-9/11 era of war and repeated call-ups, died last Sunday. Maj. Gen. Lowenberg, who resided in University Place, Pierce County, died of an apparent heart attack. Through those years, Maj. Gen. Lowenberg emerged as a respected, powerful advocate for Guard service members who pushed the Bush administration for more support for those men and women.

Syd Silverman, 85, who for three decades was the owner of Variety, the show-business bible that transmogrified slanguage with neologisms such as deejay, sitcom and kidvid as it covered an industry in transition, from the cathode-ray tube to YouTube, died last Sunday in Boca Raton, Florida. Beginning in 1957, he was the president of Daily Variety, which was focused on Hollywood, and publisher of the New York-based weekly version, which he also edited from 1973 to 1988. Both publications were founded by his grandfather Sime Silverman.

Bernard Pomerance, 76, a playwright whose biggest success, “The Elephant Man,” won a 1979 Tony Award for best play, died Aug. 26 at his home in Galisteo, New Mexico. Both the play and an unrelated 1980 film by David Lynch, also called “The Elephant Man,” were based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, a man with severe physical deformities who became a celebrity in Victorian England in the 1880s.

The play was distinct from the movie for suggesting Merrick’s deformities through movement and contortions instead of elaborate makeup. “The most important element in theater is the audience’s imagination,” said the author in a 1979 interview.

Tobe Hooper, 74, who, like contemporaries George Romero and John Carpenter, crafted some of the scariest nightmares ever to haunt moviegoers with the low-budget sensation “The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,” and “Poltergeist,” died Aug. 26 in the Sherman Oaks area of Los Angeles. It was reported as a natural death.

Noreen Skagen, 87, who died at her home in Mill Creek last week, would become Seattle’s first female assistant police chief, and attract notice from President Ronald Reagan, who nominated her to become Western Washington’s first female U.S. Marshal in 1988.

She’d come a long way from pounding the pavement in a skirt and high heels, carrying her pistol and handcuffs in a specially made purse, which was standard during the 1960s. By the early 1970s, the Seattle Police Department had merged its male and female branches into one, and Chief Skagen’s career took off. She became a quiet trailblazer in both law enforcement and women’s history.