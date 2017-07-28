A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending July 28.

June Foray, 99, an actress of a thousand voices, who portrayed Rocky the flying squirrel and the fiendish spy Natasha Fatale on the wickedly satirical animated adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle in the 1960s and myriad other animated creatures and characters on television and film, died Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Foray began her remarkable 85-year career playing an elderly woman in a radio drama in 1929 at age 12. Her last performance was as Rocky in a 2014 Rocky and Bullwinkle cartoon produced by DreamWorks Animation.

Often compared to Mel Blanc, the cartoon virtuoso who supplied the voices of Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and Porky Pig, Foray cackled, chirped, meowed and sometimes sang her way through nearly 300 animated productions, often playing several parts at once with quick shifts of accent, dialect and personality. Her work, unlike that of Blanc, was often uncredited, particularly in her early years.

Barbara Sinatra, 90, the fourth wife of legendary singer Frank Sinatra and a prominent children’s advocate and philanthropist who raised millions of dollars to help abused children, died Tuesday at her home in Rancho Mirage, California. A former model and Las Vegas showgirl, Mrs. Sinatra was a prominent Palm Springs socialite before she married Sinatra in 1976 when he was 60 and she 49.

Geoffrey Gurrumul Yunupingu, 46, a blind aboriginal Australian singer whose soulful voice and prodigious guitar playing took him from the remote island of his birth to concert halls around the world, died Tuesday in Darwin, Australia. Local news outlets reported that Yunupingu had been treated for chronic kidney and liver ailments for several years. Yunupingu was known for his lyrics, which blended English with his native Yolngu and combined autobiographical details with his community’s rich oral history and folklore.

John Kundla, 101, the Hall of Fame coach who led the Minneapolis Lakers to five NBA championships, died last Sunday at an assisted living facility in Northeast Minneapolis. With George Mikan in the middle and Kundla the calm, steady hand directing the team, the Lakers won the 1949 championship in the BAA — the league that preceded the NBA — and NBA titles in 1950 and 1952-54, cementing the franchise’s place as the league’s first true dynasty.

Kundla was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1995. A year later, he was named one of the league’s 10 greatest coaches as part of the league’s “NBA at 50” celebration.

John Heard, 71, an actor who played pained characters in dramas but became known for his role as the father who forgot his youngest son on a family trip to Paris in “Home Alone,” died on July 21 in Palo Alto, California. The cause of death remained under investigation. Heard recently had surgery for back pain at Stanford University Medical Center and was recovering at a nearby hotel where a housekeeper found his body.

Joseph Rago, 34, Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial writer for The Wall Street Journal, was found dead at his Manhattan home on July 20 by police responding to a request to check on him. The graduate of Dartmouth College won the Pulitzer Prize in 2011.

Kenneth Jay Lane, 85, designer and bon vivant who built a global business from glittering acts of unabashed deception, producing fake and junk jewelry — or, as he liked to say, tongue in cheek, “faque” and “junque” — died at home in Manhattan on July 20. The Detroit native came to be regarded as the first U.S. jewelry designer to make it not only acceptable but also chic to wear fake jewelry

Dr. Shigeaki Hinohara, who cautioned against gluttony and early retirement and vigorously championed annual medical checkups, climbing stairs regularly and just having fun — advice that helped make Japan the world leader in longevity — died July 18 in Tokyo. Dutifully practicing the credo of physician heal thyself, he lived to 105.