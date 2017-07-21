A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending July 21.

Chester Bennington, 41, the Linkin Park lead singer, whose screeching vocals helped the rock-rap band become one of the most commercially successful acts in the 2000s, was found dead in his home near Los Angeles on Thursday, the Los Angeles County coroner said. Authorities are investigating Mr. Bennington’s death as an apparent suicide at Palos Verdes Estates, but no additional details are available.

The Grammy Award-winning group sold more than 10 million copies of their 2000 debut, “Hybrid Theory,” which featured the megahit and anthem, “In the End.” They sold another 6 million with 2003’s multiplatinum “Meteora.” Both albums explored feelings of frustration and fury. Linkin Park released their most recent album, “One More Light,” in May.

Herbert Needleman, 89, a pediatrician and University of Pittsburgh researcher who linked lead exposure in children to health and intelligence issues, died Tuesday in Pittsburgh. His research in the 1970s led companies to remove lead from gasoline and other products after documenting behavior problems, lower intelligence scores and worse school performance in children exposed to lead.

Dawn Seymour, the 100-year-old woman honored at a New York air show the previous weekend for her World War II service as a civilian pilot flying military aircraft, died Tuesday at her home in the Finger Lakes region. During World War II she served with the Women’s Airforce Service Pilots, known as WASPs, who flew bombers and other warplanes in the U.S. to free up male pilots for combat service overseas.

Raymond Sackler, 97, a pioneer in psychopharmacology, a medicinal products entrepreneur and a leading philanthropist whose family made a fortune from the opioid painkiller OxyContin, died Monday in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Sackler was the last survivor among three brothers — all psychiatrist sons of Brooklyn, New York, grocers — whose scientific and marketing skills transformed a tiny Greenwich Village company founded in the 19th century into a global pharmaceutical giant known as Purdue Pharma, now headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

George A. Romero, 77, the legendary filmmaker, father of the modern movie zombie and creator of the groundbreaking “Night of the Living Dead” franchise, died last Sunday in his sleep, surrounded by is family. He had lung cancer.

Maryam Mirzakhani, 40, a renowned Iranian mathematician and Stanford University professor best known for being the first woman to receive the prestigious Fields Medal for mathematics, died July 15. She had breast cancer. Mirzakhani received the Fields Medal in 2014 for her work on complex geometry and dynamic systems. She studied the symmetry of curved surfaces and other theoretical concepts known as “pure mathematics,” but her work had implications in physics, quantum mechanics and other disciplines outside of math.

Martin Landau, 89, who gained fame as the crafty master of disguise in the 1960s TV show “Mission: Impossible,” then capped a long and versatile career with an Oscar for his poignant portrayal of aging horror movie star Bela Lugosi in 1994’s “Ed Wood,” died July 15.

Landau died of unexpected complications during a short stay at UCLA Medical Center, his publicist said.