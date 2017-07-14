A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending July 14.

Liu Xiabo, 61, the renegade Chinese intellectual who kept vigil at Tiananmen Square in 1989 to protect protesters from encroaching soldiers, promoted a pro-democracy charter that brought him a lengthy prison sentence and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize while locked away, died under guard in a hospital Thursday. The cause was liver cancer.

Ray Phiri, 70, a South African jazz musician who founded the band Stimela and became internationally known while performing on Paul Simon’s Graceland tour, died Wednesday. The cause was cancer. Phiri, a vocalist and guitarist known for his versatility in jazz fusion, indigenous South African rhythms and other styles, was an award-winning musician who is being mourned across his nation.

Chuck Blazer, 72, an American soccer official and bon vivant who was a central figure in the FIFA scandal that laid bare widespread corruption in international soccer, died at a New Jersey hospital on Wednesday. The cause was rectal cancer, which he had had for years. Blazer was a large man with voracious appetites, not all of them in accordance with the law. On Nov. 25, 2013, he pleaded guilty to 10 counts of corruption that included racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering.

Spencer Johnson, 78, who gave up a career as a doctor to write short books about life and business, including “Who Moved My Cheese?,” a parable about embracing change that has sold 28 million copies worldwide, died Monday in San Diego. He had pancreatic cancer. The simple, large-type, 94-page “Who Moved My Cheese?” became a publishing phenomenon and a workplace manual that preached how flexibility in the face of changing times will reward people.

Gray Reisfield, 85, the sole heiress to her aunt Greta Garbo’s estate, died last Sunday at her home in Marin County, California, following a bout with pneumonia. The enigmatic Swedish-born actress who captivated moviegoers during the 1920s and ’30s died in 1990 at age 84.

Nelsan Ellis, 39, a Juilliard-graduate actor best known for his role as Lafayette Reynolds on the HBO series “True Blood,” died July 8 in Los Angeles. The cause was heart-failure.

Ellis starred in “True Blood” from 2008 to 2014 as a scene-stealing diner cook and dealer of addictive vampire blood in rural Louisiana. The series was a hit, running for 80 episodes, and Ellis’ character quickly became a fan favorite.