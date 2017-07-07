A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending July 7.

Joan Lee, 93, wife of Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee, died Thursday morning. The couple had been married 69 years. The 94-year-old Lee, who co-created numerous Marvel Comics superheroes including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, has credited his wife with supporting him early in his career.

Joaquin Navarro-Valls, 80, a suave, silver-haired Spaniard who was a close confidant of Pope John Paul II, serving for more than two decades as chief Vatican spokesman, died Wednesday in Rome. He suffered from pancreatic cancer.

Navarro-Valls, who spoke four languages and held degrees in journalism and psychiatry, was a foreign correspondent for the Spanish newspaper ABC when John Paul offered him the job as director of the Vatican press office. He was the first journalist to hold the post.

Gene Conley, 86, a professional athlete who maintained a grueling two-sport schedule for almost a decade and won championships in both, died on Tuesday at his home in Foxboro, Massachusetts. The cause was heart failure.

Conley pitched for the World Series champion Milwaukee Braves in 1957. At 6 feet 8 inches — he was the tallest pitcher in the major leagues at the time — he also carved out a parallel career in professional basketball, playing during baseball’s offseason and winning three NBA titles with the Boston Celtics, from 1958 to 1961.

Conley entered Washington State University on a baseball scholarship in 1949. He played only one season of college basketball, but in that season he was named an all-American as he helped WSU win the Pacific Coast Northern Division, for which he was inducted into the State of Washington Sports Hall of Fame.

Daniil Granin, 98, a Russian author and World War II veteran whose writings made him a moral authority for many in Russia, died Tuesday at a hospital in St. Petersburg. He’s better known for the 1970 “A Book of the Blockade,” a chronicle of the Nazi siege of Leningrad and 1987 biography of genetic scientist Nikolai Timofeev-Resovsky who faced repression under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin’s rule.

José Luis Cuevas, 83, a Mexican painter who made his mark by breaking with the hyper-nationalist tradition of the country’s muralists of the 1930s and 1940s, died Monday.in Mexico City. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Muralists of that time like Diego Rivera idealized the working class, peasants and Mexico’s indigenous past. But Cuevas was known for his twisted, distorted depictions of the human form, both in painting and sculpture.

David Vincent, 67, a renowned baseball researcher whose vast knowledge of home run history earned him the nickname the Sultan of Swat Stats, died last Sunday in Centreville, Virginia. The cause was cancer.

Vincent was a computer systems engineer with a love of baseball who led the digitization of the handwritten home run log of the Society for American Baseball Research, known as SABR. He then maintained the log and regularly updated it.

Heathcote Williams, 75, a poet, playwright, actor, lyricist, painter, sculptor, magician and relentless scourge of the British establishment for half a century, died July 1st in Oxford. The cause was lung disease.

Williams, a radical in the tradition of Blake and Shelley, vented his outrage at royal privilege, private property, environmental degradation and a host of other targets, using every artistic means available. He took dead aim at enforced conformity, the stupefying effects of television and the malign intentions of mental health professionals in plays like “AC/DC.”