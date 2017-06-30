A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending June 30.

Simone Veil, 89, an Auschwitz survivor who as health minister of France championed the 1975 law that legalized abortion in that country, and who was the first woman to be chosen president of the European Parliament, died Friday in Paris.

Trained as a lawyer, Veil rose to the top ranks of public life, drafting legislation expanding the rights of prison inmates, people with disabilities and disadvantaged children, as well as measures that barred discrimination and expanded health benefits.Opinion polls routinely showed Veil to be one of the most admired people in France.

Dave Semenko, 59, the Edmonton Oilers tough guy who protected Wayne Gretzky during the 1980s, died in Edmonton after a short battle with cancer, the team said Thursday.

Semenko was the bodyguard for “The Great One” for parts of 10 seasons with the Oilers in the World Hockey Association and NHL. He helped Edmonton win the Stanley Cup in 1984 and 1985 and spent the bulk of his career with the Oilers.

Gary DeCarlo, 72, who sang lead on the hit song “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” which topped the charts in 1969 and has lived on ever since as an indelible sports stadium taunt, died Wednesday in a hospice facility in Branford, Connecticut. The cause was metastatic cancer.

The famous song became an earworm thanks to the addition of a repeating playground chant, “Na na na na, na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye.” Released by Fontana Records under the band name Steam, the song reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Tom Corcoran, 85, an Olympic skier who founded the Waterville Valley ski resort in New Hampshire that became popular with racers and celebrities, died Tuesday at his home in Seabrook Island, South Carolina, following a brief illness.

Michael Bond, 91, the genial British author who created Paddington Bear, the polite, good-natured but disaster-prone little hero of children’s novels, picture and activity books, television series and films, died at his home in London on Tuesday. His publisher, Harper Collins, stated that Bond died after a brief illness, but didn’t specify the cause.

The Paddington book series seemed to end in 1979, but in 2008, to celebrate the bear’s 50th anniversary, Bond wrote “Paddington Here and Now,” in which our hero has his shopping cart towed and his immigration status questioned. Bond’s latest novel, “Paddington’s Finest Hour,” was published in April of this year.

Michael Nyqvist, 56, the Swedish actor best known for his role as Mikael Blomkvist in the original adaptations of Stieg Larsson’s “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” trilogy, died Tuesday, in Stockholm. He had been battling lung cancer.

After the trilogy’s success, Nyqvist appeared in Hollywood action thrillers. He has a number of films that are yet to come out, including Terrence Malick’s World War II drama “Radegund” and Thomas Vinterberg’s “Kursk,” about the 2000 Kursk submarine disaster.

Alain Senderens, 77, one of the most adventurous of the founding fathers of nouvelle cuisine, who made L’Archestrate and Lucas Carton in Paris two of the world’s most celebrated restaurants, died last Sunday at his home in St.-Setiers, a village in south-central France. No cause of death was reported.

Like his fellow culinary explorers Michel Guérard, Paul Bocuse and Pierre Troisgros, Senderens envisioned a more modern version of French cuisine, less reliant on buttery sauces, more international in spirit and more insistent on high-quality, fresh ingredients. His experiments could entice and, on occasion, shock. But his creativity influenced a whole new generation of chefs and introduced new standards to the industry.

Hope Ryden, 87, whose lifelike photographs of North American beavers, coyotes, mustangs and other wildlife helped elevate them into poster animals for conservation campaigns, died June 18 in Hyannis, Massachusetts. The cause was complications of hip surgery.

A fashion model and one of the early flight attendants for Pan Am, Ryden later spent more than 25 years as a writer, director and producer of documentary films, beginning with Robert Drew & Associates, a noted documentary production company, where she and her colleagues were in the vanguard of cinéma vérité filmmaking.

By the early 1970s, she had become a full-time naturalist and animal-rights advocate, publishing books for adults and children lushly illustrated with her own photographs.