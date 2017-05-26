A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending May 19.

Jerry Perenchio, 86, an entertainment mogul who promoted the Muhammad Ali-Joe Frazier heavyweight championship fight in 1971, produced television shows with Norman Lear and turned Univision into the dominant Hispanic TV network in the United States, died Tuesday at his home in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. The cause was lung cancer.

Roger Boesche, 69, a popular professor and renowned scholar credited by Barack Obama with sparking the future president’s interest in politics when Obama was an undergraduate at California’s Occidental College, died in his sleep Tuesday at his home near the campus. No cause of death was given.

Roger Moore, 89, the suave British actor who starred in seven James Bond movies and brought a likable, comedic dimension to the unflappable secret agent, died after a short battle with cancer, his family said Tuesday. Before bond, Moore was better known as “The Saint,” a modern Robin Hood character from a 1960s TV series. In his later years, he was a goodwill ambassador for UNICEF, and was knighted in 2003 for his charity efforts.

But he was best known as Bond, James Bond — the dashing British spy who, in Mr. Moore’s hands, never met a woman or a pun he could resist.

Dina Merrill, 93, the rebellious heiress who defied her superrich parents to become a movie star, often portraying stylish wives or “the other woman,” died Monday of heart failure at her home in East Hampton. Merrill, raised in part on the Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida now owned by President Donald Trump, was the daughter of Marjorie Merriweather Post, heiress to the Post cereal fortune and one of the nation’s richest women, and E.F. Hutton, founder of the stockbroker firm with the same name.