A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending May 19.

Roger Ailes, 77, a former U.S. presidential adviser who started the Fox News Channel to promote a Republican agenda and built it into the most-watched U.S. cable news network before resigning amid sexual harassment allegations, died Thursday.

The cause was complications of a subdural hematoma that Ailes sustained when he fell and struck his head May 10 at his home in Palm Beach, Florida, the local authorities said.

Chris Cornell, 52, who was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement with Soundgarden, died Wednesday night in Detroit. Cornell had performed a Detroit concert with Soundgarden that night.

The death was ruled as a suicide by hanging, according to the Wayne County Medical Examiner’s Office.

With his powerful, nearly four-octave vocal range, Cornell was a grunge music star with Soundgarden, which emerged as one of the biggest bands out of Seattle’s emerging music scene, joining the likes of Nirvana, Pearl Jam and Alice in Chains.

Soundgarden disbanded in 1997 and Cornell pursued a solo career. In 2001, he joined Audioslave, a supergroup that included former Rage Against the Machine members Tom Morello, Brad Wilk and Tim Commerford. Cornell and Soundgarden reunited in 2012 and released the band’s sixth studio album, “King Animal” in 2012.

In addition to his music, Cornell also became involved in philanthropy and started the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation to support children facing challenges, including homelessness, poverty, abuse and neglect.

Beatrice Trum Hunter, 98, who wrote “The Natural Foods Cookbook” in 1961, long before organic foods became a staple at supermarkets, and who took an early stance against pesticide exposure, sharing information with “Silent Spring” author Rachel Carson, died late Wednesday in hospice care in Hillsborough, New Hampshire.

Powers Boothe, 68, an actor known for television shows like “Deadwood” and “24” and movies like “Sin City,” died last Sunday at his home in Los Angeles. He appeared in the 1984 movie “Red Dawn” (1984), and won an Emmy in 1980 for his performance as the leader of the Jonestown cult in the miniseries “Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones.” In 1983 and again in 1986, Boothe portrayed the private eye Philip Marlowe in an HBO series based on stories by Raymond Chandler.

Carol Newhouse, 62, the wife of 4th District U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, died May 12 in a Seattle hospital following a long battle with cancer.

Wilburn Ross, 94, a DuPont, Pierce County, man who received the Medal of Honor for single-handedly fighting back eight German counterattacks in World War II died May 9 in Lakewood. He remained in the Army until 1964.