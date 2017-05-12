A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending May 12.

Robert H. Phelps, 97, who had a distinguished career at The Boston Globe, shaping the modern paper, overseeing the coverage in major series that won Pulitzer Prizes, and serving as the newspaper’s executive editor for 11 years, died Wednesday in Lincoln, Massachusetts. Phelps, however, will also be remembered for the story he missed as news editor in the Washington bureau of The New York Times in 1972: the Watergate scandal. He passed on the tip that led to The Washington Post’s memorable scoop.

George Irvine, 69, who coached nearly 200 games for the Indiana Pacers in the 1980s before working in the front office, has died after battling cancer. The Pacers announced the death Tuesday.

A 1966 graduate of Ballard High School, he went on to become one of the greatest shooters in the history of University of Washington basketball, and was later drafted by the NBA Sonics and the American Basketball Association Virginia Squires, before moving on to the Pacers.

Christopher Boykin, 45, a star of the MTV reality shows “Rob & Big” and “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory,” died Tuesday. The cause has not yet been determined.

Qian Qichen, 89, a Chinese diplomat who as foreign minister and vice premier steered his country on a pragmatic course through the end of the Cold War, the collapse of the Soviet Union and quarrels with the United States, died Tuesday in Beijing.

Michael Parks, 77, prolific character actor who found fame in 1960s countercultural roles and became a favorite of directors, including Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith, died Tuesday in Los Angeles.

In a career that spanned six decades, he acted in more than 100 films and TV shows. Many of his early starring roles were in anti-establishment films such as “Wild Seed,” “The Happening” and “Bus Riley’s Back in Town.” He also starred as a disillusioned, motorcycle-riding newsman in the series “Then Came Bronson.” Tarantino cast him in two different roles in his films “Kill Bill Vol. 1” and “Kill Bill Vol. 2” and in “Django Unchained.” Mr. Parks also appeared in “The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford” and “Argo.”

Steven Holcomb, 37, a brawny three-time Olympic medalist who overcame a disease that threatened his vision, and then piloted a four-man bobsled team in 2010 to the United States’ first gold medal in the event in 62 years, was found dead May 6 in a dormitory at the Olympic Training Center in Lake Placid, New York, where he had been training during the offseason. Holcomb won five world titles and was a six-time overall World Cup champion and 60-time World Cup medalist.

Adolph Kiefer, 98, a celebrated swimming champion who won gold as a teenager at the 1936 Berlin Olympics and might well have become one of America’s greatest Olympic champions if World War II had not intervened, died May 6 at his home in Wadsworth, Illinois. He was proud for helping improve swimming and lifesaving instruction for the Navy while serving as an officer during the war.

Robert A. Wilson, 76, father of actors Luke, Owen and Andrew Wilson, and a landmark public-television station executive who introduced “Monty Python’s Flying Circus” to its first American audience, died May 5 in Dallas. He had Alzheimer’s disease.

Kabby Mitchell III, 60, the first black dancer with Pacific Northwest Ballet, died Thursday, May 4, of coronary artery disease. He danced with PNB from 1979-84, and his career took him around the world, yet he remained rooted in the Pacific Northwest as a choreographer, teacher, mentor and role model. In the weeks and months before his death, he was working on a passion project: launching the nonprofit Tacoma Urban Performing Arts Center, to provide training for young dancers in underserved communities in the Tacoma area.

William J. Baumol, 95, one of the pre-eminent economists of the 20th century died May 4 in New York City. A researcher and professor emeritus at Princeton for most of his career, his insight about the low productivity growth in services versus mass-produced goods industries helped explain why overall growth in an economy increasingly dominated by services can stagnate.

“The real danger is that the nation, mistakenly thinking it must rein in runaway costs, will curtail valuable health services and render them inaccessible for the less affluent. Well-meaning reformers may take the same misstep in education, law enforcement and other handicraft services,” warned Baumol in 1993.

Mario Maglieri, 93, Hollywood entrepreneur who doubled as a godfather figure to generations of rock stars from the Doors’ Jim Morrison to Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose, died May 4. For decades he operated two of Hollywood’s legendary Sunset Strip nightclubs: the Whiskey A Go Go and the Rainbow Bar & Grill. It was at the Whiskey that the Doors found a following as the house band in the 1960s. Over the years Led Zeppelin, the Police, Van Halen and hundreds of other acts spanning generations played there.

Anne Morrissy Merick, 83, who successfully fought for equal treatment of female reporters during the Vietnam War while working for ABC, died May 2 of complications from dementia in Naples, Florida.

Stan Weston, 84, whose concept for a military action figure became the heroic G.I. Joe, one of the most popular toys ever produced, died May 1 at his home in Santa Monica, California. The cause was complications from surgery.

After creating G.I. Joe for Hasbro, Weston balanced licensing work with other ventures. In 1966, he created Captain Action for the Ideal Toy Co. Weston was also a major part of a group that developed the 1980s cartoon series “Thundercats” and licensed its products worldwide.