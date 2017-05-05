A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending May 5.

Col. Leo K. Thorsness, 85, one of the most highly decorated U.S. airmen of the Vietnam War and a belated recipient of the Medal of Honor for his heroism on a mission that took place 11 days before he was shot down and taken prisoner, died Tuesday in Jacksonville, Florida. Thorsness, who had been brutalized during his six years of captivity at the notorious North Vietnamese prison known as the Hanoi Hilton, was a cellmate of John McCain.

Tony Alamo, 82, a one-time street preacher whose apocalyptic ministry grew into a multimillion-dollar network of businesses and property before he was convicted in Arkansas of sexually abusing girls he considered his wives, died Tuesday at the federal prison hospital in Butner, North Carolina. He was serving a 175-year prison sentence.

Heinz Kessler, 97, a former East German defense minister who was later convicted of incitement to manslaughter for upholding the shoot-to-kill policy at the communist country’s border, died Tuesday in Berlin.

An estimated 700-800 people died at East Germany’s heavily fortified border with the West before it was opened in late 1989.

Mike Lowry, 78, former Washington state governor and a proud liberal Democrat who fought to expand health care and to secure reparations for Japanese Americans interned during World War II, died Monday following complications from a stroke.

Sam Mele, 95, a major-league baseball player for 10 seasons who later managed the Minnesota Twins to the 1965 American League pennant, died Monday at his home in Quincy, Massachusetts. His death was announced by his first major-league team, the Boston Red Sox.

Jean Stein, 83, literary editor and author known for producing engrossing oral histories on topics as disparate as the tumultuous life of Andy Warhol muse Edie Sedgwick and the intrigues of early Hollywood, died last Sunday. A New York City Police Department official said she had jumped to her death from the 15th floor of a Manhattan tower.

Ueli Steck, 40, a Swiss climber acclaimed for his rapid ascents — including scaling dozens of peaks in the Alps in a little more than two months — was killed last Sunday in a mountaineering accident near Mount Everest in Nepal.

Steck was planning to climb 29,035-foot Mount Everest and nearby Mount Lhotse next month.

Luis Olmo, 97, who became the first Puerto Rican position player in the major leagues when he made his debut with the 1943 Brooklyn Dodgers, helping to create a path for the dozens of Puerto Rican ballplayers who have made a major impact on the game, died April 28 in Santurce, Puerto Rico.

Solly Walker, 85, who as St. John’s University’s first black basketball player broke another racial barrier when in 1951 he played in a game against the University of Kentucky on its home court, died on Friday at his home in Brooklyn. He had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Dr. Julius Youngner, 96, an inventive virologist whose nearly fatal childhood illness destined him to become a medical researcher and a core member of the team that developed the Salk polio vaccine in 1955, died April 27 at his home in Pittsburgh.