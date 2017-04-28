A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending April 28.

Thomas Francis Forkner Sr., 98, who jumped from selling real estate to the restaurant business when he co-founded Waffle House in the 1950s, died Wednesday, less than two months after the death of his business partner who recruited him to help launch the famous Southern diner chain.

Jonathan Demme, 73, Oscar-winning filmmaker who observed emphatically American characters with a discerning eye, a social conscience and a rock ’n’ roll heart, achieving especially wide acclaim with “Stop Making Sense,” “The Silence of the Lambs” and “Philadelphia,” died Wednesday at home in Manhattan, surrounded by his family. the cause was complications from esophageal cancer.

Martha Lavey, 60, who took over as artistic director of the Steppenwolf Theater in Chicago in 1995 and over the next 20 years made it a showcase for acclaimed productions and an incubator for new plays and young playwrights, died Tuesday in Chicago. The cause was complications of a stroke.

Cecilia Alvear, 77, who fought for Latino inclusion in newsrooms and reached unprecedented heights for a Hispanic woman in journalism in a decades-long career with NBC news, has died, her partner said Tuesday. Alvear, who also served as president of the National Association of Hispanic Journalists, died at her home in Santa Monica, California, after suffering from breast cancer.

Robert M. Pirsig, 88, whose philosophical novel “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” became a million-selling classic and cultural touchstone after more than 100 publishers turned it down, died Monday at age 88. Pirsig’s publishing house, William Morrow, announced that he died at his home in South Berwick, Maine. He had been in failing health. “Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance” was published in 1974 and was based on a motorcycle trip Pirsig took in the late 1960s with his 12-year-old son, Chris. After the entire industry seemed to shun it, William Morrow took on the book, with editor James Landis writing at the time that he found it “brilliant beyond belief.”

Chuck Wielgus, 67, the USA Swimming executive director who led a federation that brought home 156 Olympic medals during his 20 years at the helm, died last Sunday in Colorado Springs, Colorado, of complications from colon cancer. He was due to retire in August.

Dick Wagner, 84, who founded the Center for Wooden Boats on Lake Union as a way to remind Seattleites of their city’s maritime history, died April 20, at his home, after a brief illness. He is remembered as a fierce defender of water access for all.