A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending April 14.

Dan Rooney, 84, the powerful and popular Pittsburgh Steelers chairman whose name is attached to the NFL’s landmark initiative in minority hiring, died Thursday. Details were not available. In 2000, Rooney was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining his father.

Charlie Murphy, 57, older brother of Eddie Murphy, and also a stand-up comic and performer known for his appearances on “Chappelle’s Show” on Comedy Central, died Wednesday in New York of leukemia. He was also a voice actor in several animated TV series, including “The Boondocks.”

Sue Shaffer, 94, the former Cow Creek tribal chairwoman and longtime champion for tribal rights, died Tuesday in Roseburg, Oregon.

Shaffer was a leader in getting Congress to formally recognize The Cow Creek Band of the Umpqua Tribe of Indians in December 1982. She was tribal chairwoman from 1983 until 2010, spending decades as its public face.

Dorothy Mengering, 95, known to late-night television audiences as a gentle foil to her sometimes cutting son, David Letterman, died Tuesday at her home in Carmel, Indiana. Mengering first appeared on Letterman’s NBC show “Late Night” in the mid-1980s and after Letterman moved to CBS in 1993 as host of “Late Show,” reported from her Indiana home and the Winter Olympics.

John Warren Geils Jr., 71, founder of The J. Geils Band known for such early ’80s pop hits as “Love Stinks,” “Freeze Frame” and “Centerfold,” was found dead Tuesday in his Massachusetts home.

The band was nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the fourth time last fall but was not selected as part of the 2017 class.

Carme Chacón, 46, Spain’s first female defense minister and a leading Socialist politician, was found dead Sunday at her home in Madrid. Chacón was known to have had a congenital heart condition, but the cause of death is still undetermined.

Until she narrowly lost a contest to lead the Socialist Party in 2012, Chacón was talked about as one day becoming Spain’s first female prime minister.

Tim Pigott-Smith, 70, versatile British actor who recently played Prince Charles on stage and screen in “King Charles III,” died April 7. He was already a veteran actor when he came to international attention as a sadistic police officer in British-controlled India in the 1980s miniseries “The Jewel in the Crown.” The show became a global sensation, and Mr. Pigott-Smith said it “changed my life.” He became a regular on British TV screens in everything from “Doctor Who” to “Downton Abbey,” and had roles in movies, including “V for Vendetta” and “Gangs Of New York. ” He will be seen on screen with Judi Dench in Stephen Frears’ historical drama “Victoria and Abdul,” due for release in Britain in September.

Patricia C. McKissack, 72, a prolific author of children’s books on African-American history, folklore and stories, died April 7 after collapsing at a restaurant in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield. The cause of death was cardiorespiratory arrest.

McKissack’s “The Dark-Thirty: Southern Tales of the Supernatural” won a Newbery Honor and the King Author Award in 1993. That year she and her husband, Fredrick McKissack, also won a King Honor for “Sojourner Truth: Ain’t I a Woman?”