A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending April 7.

Don Rickles, 90, the aggressively caustic comedian who became known as “The Merchant of Venom” and “The King of Zing” as he took insult comedy to a new level, died of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home on Thursday. Nobody was immune to his patented brand of insult humor, from unknown spectators to Frank Sinatra, who became a fan.

Paul O’Neill, 61, who founded the progressive metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra that was known for its spectacular holiday concerts filled with theatrics, lasers and pyrotechnics, was found dead in his Embassy Suites hotel room in Tampa, Florida, late Wednesday. There were no obvious signs of foul play, and a medical examiner is working to determine an official cause. The band said in a statement that he died from a “chronic illness.”

Arthur Bisguier, 87, a largely self-taught chess grandmaster who brought a native Bronx brashness to his style of play in defeating some of the game’s greatest players while finding mostly frustration when he faced Bobby Fischer, died Wednesday in Framingham, Massachusetts.

Lolis Edward Elie, 87, an undaunted civil rights pioneer whose advocacy as a lawyer, protest organizer and negotiator helped propel the racial desegregation of New Orleans, died Tuesday at his home in the city’s Treme neighborhood. The cause was apparently complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Gary Austin, 75, who helped change the shape of American comedy as the founder and artistic director of the influential improvisational theater company the Groundlings, died April 1 in Los Angeles of cancer. Will Ferrell, Phil Hartman, Lisa Kudrow, Pat Morita, Jon Lovitz, Kristen Wiig, Kathy Griffin, Helen Hunt, Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, were some of the people mentored by Austin.

Ruben Amaro Sr., 81, an infielder who won a Gold Glove with the 1964 Philadelphia Phillies, a team infamous for its spectacular collapse during the pennant race, died March 31 in Miami.

James Rosenquist, 83, who helped define Pop Art in its 1960s heyday with his boldly scaled painted montages of commercial imagery, died March 31 at his home in New York City, after a long illness. Like his contemporaries Andy Warhol and Roy Lichtenstein, Mr. Rosenquist developed a powerful graphic style using images and objects from the mass media and popular culture as subject.

Gilbert Baker, 65, a self-described “gay Betsy Ross” who in 1978 hand-dyed and stitched together eight strips of vibrantly colored fabric into a rainbow flag, instantly creating an enduring international symbol of gay pride, was found dead March 31 at his home in New York City. Baker had a stroke several years ago but the cause of death is undetermined.

Albert Talley Sr., 82, a longtime Renton community leader, school-board member, businessman and volunteer, died March 29 at Harborview Medical Center, two days after a stroke. Right before, he was attending to the needs of the city’s students before the Renton Chamber of Commerce.

Jack Ziegler, 74, whose satirical, silly and observational style enlivened more than 1,600 cartoons at The New Yorker beginning in the mid-1970s, died March 29 in a hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. The cause was lung failure.

Mary Anderson, 107, a climbing enthusiast who helped start the outdoor retailer REI that has become the nation’s largest consumer-owned retail cooperative, died March 27. Anderson and her husband, Lloyd, along with 21 other mountaineering friends, started the consumer cooperative in 1938 out of a desire to find high-quality, affordable climbing gear in the United States.

Anderson was born in central Washington’s Yakima Valley. She was a longtime teacher in Seattle public schools and was among a handful of people who helped set up the Mountaineers climbing course in 1936.

Ralph Archbold, 75, a popular re-enactor who portrayed Benjamin Franklin in Philadelphia for more than 40 years and married a woman who portrays Betsy Ross, died on March 25.

Joanne Kyger, 82, prolific poet whose works, inspired by natural wonders and Zen Buddhism, distinguished her as one of the few women embraced by the Beat Generation writers’ fraternity, died of lung cancer March 22 at home in Bolinas, California. She was 82.

Francine Wilson, 69, whose trial for killing her abusive husband became a landmark spousal-abuse case and the subject of a book and a 1984 television movie, died March 22 in Leighton, Alabama, of complications from pneumonia. Wilson, whose last name was then Hughes, killed her husband, James “Mickey” Hughes, in 1977 by setting fire to their Dansville, Michigan, home while he slept. At her trial, she described years of abuse by her husband. The jury found her not guilty by reason of temporary insanity.

John L. Harrison Jr., 96, who served as a World War II pilot with the famed all-black Tuskegee Airmen, died March 22 at a hospice in Philadelphia. He was 22 when he became one of America’s first black military airmen, one of nearly 1,000 pilots who trained as a segregated unit with the Army Air Forces at an airfield near Tuskegee, Alabama.