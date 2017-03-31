A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 31.

William McPherson, 84, a novelist and Pulitzer Prize-winning book critic for The Washington Post who won late-life acclaim for a rueful essay describing his descent into poverty, died Tuesday in Washington, D.C. The cause was complications of congestive heart failure and pneumonia.

Arthur Blythe, 76, whose brawny alto saxophone sound and independent spirit made him a standard-bearer of the New York jazz avant-garde in the late 1970s, died Monday at a retirement home in Lancaster, California, of complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Noreen Fraser, 63, a television producer who used her broadcasting skills to raise money and public awareness in a national campaign against breast cancer, died Monday at her home in Brentwood, California, more than 15 years after she learned she had the disease.

Agustina del Carmen Castro Ruz, 78, the youngest of seven siblings that included Fidel and Raul Castro, died last Sunday in Cuba from complications from a recent surgery after a fractured hip.

Roger Wilkins, 85, a historian, journalist, activist and most recently a history professor at George Mason University and who held a key civil-rights post in President Lyndon Johnson’s administration and helped The Washington Post win a Pulitzer for its Watergate coverage, died last Sunday in Kensington, Maryland, of complications from dementia.

Alex Tizon, 57, a journalist and professor who won a Pulitzer Prize for reporting while at The Seattle Times and spent decades exposing untold stories of marginalized communities, died unexpectedly March 23, of natural causes, at his home in Eugene, Oregon.

John “Sib” Hashian, 67, former drummer for the arena rock band Boston, died on a cruise ship March 22. Mr. Hashian played on Boston’s first two hit records, its debut album in 1976, featuring“More Than a Feeling,” and the 1978 follow-up, “Don’t Look Back.”

Hans Georg Dehmelt, 94, a German-born physicist, who was the first professor at the University of Washington to win a Nobel Prize — honored for helping create an elegant, precise technique to trap or isolate a single elementary electron — died early March after a long illness.