A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 24.

Cardinal William Henry Keeler, 86, the longtime leader of the Archdiocese of Baltimore whose influence in the Catholic Church spanned international borders over nearly six decades, died Thursday.

During his 17 years as archbishop, Cardinal Keeler hosted Pope John Paul II in 1995, voted in the conclave that chose Benedict XVI to succeed him and raised well over $100 million for programs, schools and scholarships for low-income city students. The cardinal was a leading national voice against abortion, and he built an international reputation for forging ties with believers of other faiths.

Martin McGuinness, 66, a former Irish Republican Army commander and Sinn Fein political leader who helped negotiate peace in Northern Ireland after decades of sectarian violence, and became a senior official in its power-sharing government, died Tuesday in Derry. He reportedly suffered from amyloidosis, caused by the abnormal buildup of protein in tissues and organs.

Colin Dexter, 86, a British mystery writer whose irascible, poetry-loving detective, Chief Inspector Morse, pursued clues and cask-conditioned ale through 13 novels and a popular television series, died Tuesday in Oxford, England.

Robert B. Silvers, 87, a founder of The New York Review of Books, which under his editorship became one of the premier intellectual journals in the United States and who championed writers including Norman Mailer and Joan Didion, died Monday in Manhattan.

David Rockefeller, 101, the last of his generation in a famous American family that taught its children that wealth brings great responsibility, died in his sleep Monday, in Pocantico Hills, New York. He maintained the family’s patronage of the arts, including its long-standing relationship with the Museum of Modern Art, which his mother had been a fervent patron of. His private art collection was once valued at $500 million. To mark his 100th birthday in 2015, he gave 1,000 acres of land next to a national park to the state of Maine.

Chuck Barris, 87, “The Gong Show” creator and host who claimed — though never too seriously — that he doubled as a CIA assassin during the height of his game-show popularity, died of natural causes Monday at his home in Palisades, New York. Barris’ creations “The Dating Game” and “The Newlywed Game,” among others, dominated the TV game-show landscape in the 1960s.

Jimmy Breslin, 88, the street-savvy, Pulitzer Prize-winning newspaper columnist whose two-fisted prose championing the little guy and pillorying those who betrayed the public trust made him a New York City institution for more than 40 years, died last Sunday of complications from pneumonia.

Breslin was part of the New Journalism wave: a group of gifted writers that included Tom Wolfe, Gay Talese, Hunter S. Thompson, Joan Didion and others who reported on the social and cultural upheavals of the 1960s and ’70s in newspaper and magazine journalism that read like good fiction. One of his frequently remembered pieces was a story he wrote about the $3.01-an-hour equipment operator at Arlington National Cemetery who was assigned to dig President John Kennedy’s grave.

Trisha Brown, 80, the choreographer and exemplar of the founding generation of American postmodern dance, died March 18 in San Antonio. She had been treated for vascular dementia since 2011. Few dance inventors have so combined the cerebral and sensuous sides of dance as Brown did, and few have been as influential. Her choreography, showcased primarily in New York, helped shape generations of modern dance creators into the 21st century.

Chuck Berry, 90, who with his indelible guitar licks, brash self-confidence and memorable songs about cars, girls and wild dance parties did as much as anyone to define rock ’n’ roll’s potential and attitude in its early years, died March 18. Berry was rock’s master theorist and conceptual genius, the songwriter who understood what the kids wanted before they knew themselves. Well before the rise of Bob Dylan, Berry wedded social commentary to the beat and rush of popular music. His well-crafted lyrics remained fresh decades later.