A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 17.

Derek Walcott, 87, whose intricately metaphorical poetry captured the physical beauty of the Caribbean, the harsh legacy of colonialism and the complexities of living and writing in two cultural worlds, bringing him a Nobel Prize in literature in 1992, died early Friday morning at his home near Gros Islet in St. Lucia.

George Braziller, 101, an independent and self-taught publisher for more than 50 years who supported early novels by Norman Mailer and Arthur Miller and released fiction by Nobel laureates Orhan Pamuk and Claude Simon, died Thursday, in Manhattan. He recently stepped down as publisher at the age of 95.

James Cotton, 81, Grammy Award-winning blues harmonica master whose full-throated sound backed such legends as Muddy Waters, Sonny Boy Williamson II and Howlin’ Wolf, died Thursday of pneumonia at St. David’s Medical Center in Austin, Texas. After going solo in the 1960s, he released almost 30 albums, including his 1996 Grammy Award-winning “Deep In The Blues.”

Rodrigo Valdes, 70, the former world middleweight boxing champion, died Wednesday in his native Cartagena, Colombia. Local media say Valdez apparently died of a heart attack. Valdes held middleweight titles from the WBA and WBC with victories over Bennie Briscoe, but suffered two title fight losses to Carlos Monzon.

Royal Robbins, 82, a U.S. rock-climbing icon who founded the outdoor clothing company bearing his name, died Tuesday at his home in Modesto, California. Robbins was part of the Golden Age of Yosemite, a post-World War II era from roughly 1955 to 1970, when a vagabond group of climbers lived in Yosemite and devoted their lives to climbing. They claimed a number of first ascents that were once deemed impossible like El Capitan and Half Dome. He was also a major promoter of clean climbing techniques and equipment to avoid rock damage.

Kika de la Garza, 89, a Democrat who helped found the Congressional Hispanic Caucus and whose 32-year tenure in the House representing South Texas spanned the presidencies of Lyndon B. Johnson and Bill Clinton, died on Monday in McAllen, Texas. The cause was heart and kidney failure.

Amy Krouse Rosenthal, 51, a Chicago author who wrote a viral, heart-wrenching column called “You May Want to Marry My Husband” while battling ovarian cancer, died Monday. Knowing that her time was limited, Rosenthal used the “Modern Love” column in The New York Times to memorialize her marriage and offer her husband, Jason, an opportunity to find a new love.

Tommy LiPuma, 80, a Grammy-winning record producer and music executive who found enormous success melding the sounds of jazz and pop on albums by George Benson, Diana Krall, Natalie Cole and others, died Monday at a hospital in Manhattan. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Ed Whitlock, 86, a retired mining engineer and masters running champion who broke three hours in the marathon in his 70s and last fall became the oldest person ever to run 26.2 miles in under four hours, died Monday in Toronto. The cause was prostate cancer.

Lloyd H. Conover, 93, a chemist whose breakthrough invention of one of the most effective and widely prescribed antibiotics, tetracycline, led to a whole new approach to developing such drugs, died on March 11 in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Robert James Waller, 77, whose best-selling, bittersweet 1992 romance novel “The Bridges of Madison County” was turned into a movie starring Meryl Streep and Clint Eastwood and later into a Broadway musical, has died in Texas, according to a longtime friend. Scott Cawelti, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, told The Associated Press that Mr. Waller died March 10 at his home in Fredericksburg, Texas. He had been fighting multiple myeloma, a form of cancer. Mr. Waller’s novel reached No. 1 on The New York Times best-seller list and stayed on it for over three years.

John Surtees, 83, an Englishman who won seven world motorcycle championships, then switched to auto racing and captured the 1964 Formula One points title, becoming the only racer to hold both two- and four-wheel world crowns, died March 10 in London. Surtees was among Britain’s most-heralded auto racers of the 1960s, joining the likes of Graham Hill, Jim Clark and Jackie Stewart.

Ron Drever, 85, a physicist whose experimental ingenuity helped enable scientists to tap into the deepest levels of reality and detect vibrations of the void known as gravitational waves — space-time ripples that had been predicted by Einstein a century ago but had never before been seen — died on March 7 in Edinburgh, Scotland. His death was announced by the California Institute of Technology, where he was an emeritus professor of physics. He had dementia, his colleagues said.

Vickie Williams, 65, died March 3 of heart failure at her home in Federal Way. She was the owner of LEMS Life Enrichment Bookstore on Rainier Avenue in Columbia City, believed to be the only African American-owned bookstore in the Pacific Northwest. Williams was the force of the well-known community hub. Almost 1,000 people showed up to pay their respects at her funeral services.