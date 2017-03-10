A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 10.

Howard Hodgkin, 84, a British artist whose lush, semiabstract paintings, aquiver with implicit drama, established him as one of the most admired artists of the postwar period, died Thursday in London. The Tate Galleries announced his death but did not specify a cause. Hodgkin was a relative latecomer to fame.

His paintings in the British pavilion at the Venice Biennale in 1984 propelled him into the top echelon of international artists. Seductive and arresting, they showed an artist at the height of his powers, and audiences responded. Hodgkin won the Turner Prize a year later, and as major gallery and museum exhibitions in Britain and the United States followed.

Bill Hands, 76, former pitcher and a 20-game winner for the 1969 Cubs, died Thursday in an Orlando, Fla., hospital after a brief illness. Hands won 111 games over 11 big league seasons, including a 92-86 record with a 3.18 ERA in seven seasons with the Cubs.

Lou Duva, 94, one of boxing’s most formidable figures as a promoter, manager and trainer in a ring career spanning seven decades, died Wednesday in Paterson, New Jersey. Duva had ties to more than a dozen world champions, among them heavyweight Evander Holyfield, middleweight Joey Giardello, welterweights Meldrick Taylor and Mark Breland and lightweight and welterweight Pernell Whitaker.

George A. Olah, 89, whose work was awarded the 1994 Nobel Prize in chemistry and paved the way for more effective oil refining and ways of producing less polluting forms of gasoline, died Wednesday at his Beverly Hills home, according to the University of Southern California’s Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute, of which he was founding director. No cause of death was provided.

Dave Valentin, 64, a Grammy Award-winning Latin jazz flutist who recorded dozens of albums and performed on six continents, died Wednesday in the Bronx from complications of a stroke and Parkinson’s disease.

Helen Sommers, 84, the Seattle lawmaker and former state rep. who carved out a powerful perch over decades in the Washington Legislature, died early Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., where she lived. In a political career that spanned from the 1970s to the 21st century, Rep. Sommers, a Democrat, built state budgets, took on the Legislature’s good-old-boy culture and tussled with political rivals — often notching wins. Colleagues credit her with helping build a state pension system that to this day keeps Washington at the top of national rankings.

Lynne F. Stewart, 77, a rebellious civil-rights lawyer who was sentenced to a decade behind bars for helping a notorious Egyptian terrorist communicate with followers from his U.S. jail cell, died Tuesday of cancer in Brooklyn, New York, three years after her release from prison.

Robert Osborne, 84, the genial face of Turner Classic Movies and a walking encyclopedia of classic Hollywood, died Monday in New York. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Fred Weintraub, 88, club owner, Hollywood producer and self-described showman who helped the careers of Bruce Lee, Frankie Valli, Neil Diamond, Richard Pryor and Woody Allen, and was behind the making of the films “Enter the Dragon,” “Easy Rider” and “Woodstock,” died in Pacific Palisades, California, last Sunday of natural causes after living with Parkinson’s disease. He ran the famed Greenwich Village coffeehouse the Bitter End that showcased Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan, George Carlin, Bill Cosby and Joan Rivers before they went on to films and TV.

Kurt Moll, 78, the imposing German bass whose theatrical flair and cavernous low notes allowed him to plumb the serenity, humor and ferocity of a wide array of operatic characters created by Mozart, Strauss and Wagner, died last Sunday in Cologne, Germany, after a long illness.

Sweet Angel Divine, 92, the widow of Father Divine and leader for decades of a religious movement he founded that advocated racial equality and provided free food to thousands of people, died March 4 in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Thomas Starzl, 90, who pioneered liver-transplant surgery in the 1960s and was a leading researcher into anti-rejection drugs, died March 4 in Pittsburgh.

Joe Rogers, 97, who co-founded the Waffle House chain of U.S. roadside diners specializing in Southern-style breakfasts served 24 hours a day, died March 3, according to a statement emailed Monday by the company.

Míriam Colón, 80, pioneering actress in U.S. Latino New York theater who also starred in films alongside Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, died March 3 in a New York hospital from complications of a pulmonary infection. The Puerto Rico-born actress appeared in more than 90 films and more than 250 TV episodes in such programs as “Bonanza” and “Law & Order.” She is widely known for her role as the mother of Tony Montana, played by Pacino, in “Scarface.”

Hill Williams, 91, a former Seattle Times science reporter and author, died March 2. He made a habit of translating scientific topics into plain English, from the dawn of the Atomic Age to the moon landings and the eruption of Mount St. Helens, including taking a trip into the crater not long after the event. After his retirement from The Seattle Times in 1991, he wrote books on geology, the Hanford nuclear site and his reflections on life as a reporter.