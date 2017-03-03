A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending March 4.

René Preval, 74, a low-key technocrat who led Haiti as president during the devastating January 2010 earthquake and a messy and prolonged recovery, died Friday at his home in the Port-au-Prince district of Laboule. The cause of death was not released. Preval had the distinction of being the only democratically elected president to win and complete two terms in a country notorious for political upheaval.

Raymond Kopa, 85, a former Real Madrid attacking midfielder known as the “Napoleon of football (soccer)” who became the first French player to win the Ballon d’Or, died Friday morning after being hospitalized last week. Small in stature like the French emperor, Kopa earned the “Napoleon” nickname after an incredible performance with France in a 2-1 win over Spain in 1955.

Ward Chamberlin Jr., 95, a leading architect of the nation’s public broadcasting system who revitalized PBS stations in New York and Washington and nurtured the career of the documentarian Ken Burns, died on Thursday in Bedford, Massachusetts. The cause was complications of dementia.

Simon Hobday, 76, the fun-loving South African golfer who won the 1994 U.S. Senior Open at Pinehurst, died Thursday after a fight with cancer. Hobday won five times on the PGA Champions Tour. He won the 1976 German Open and 1979 Madrid Open on the European Tour, and the 1971 South African Open was the biggest of his Sunshine Tour titles.

David Rubinger, 92, an Austrian-born photojournalist who chronicled the birth of the modern state of Israel, its leaders, its triumphs, its tragedies and its people for more than six decades, died overnight at his home in Jerusalem, his family said Thursday.

Gustav Metzger, 90, whose concept of “auto-destructive art” inspired The Who’s Pete Townshend to smash his guitars, died Wednesday at his London home. Metzger said the seeds of his art were sown in his German childhood. “When I saw the Nazis march, I saw machine-like people and the power of the Nazi state,” he told The Guardian in 2012. “Auto-destructive art is to do with rejecting power.”

Paula Fox, 93, a distinguished writer for children and adults whose work illuminated lives filled with loss, dislocation and abandonment, died Wednesday in Brooklyn, New York. Fox’s best-known novel for adults was “Desperate Characters” (1970), about the disintegration of a marriage. She was awarded the Newbery Medal, considered the Pulitzer Prize of children’s literature, in 1974 for “The Slave Dancer,” a controversial novel centered on the Atlantic slave trade in the mid-19th century.

Marian Javits, 92, the arts patron, bon vivant and proto-feminist who cut a singular figure in New York while her husband, Jacob, devoted long years in Washington as the state’s long-serving U.S. senator, died Tuesday in Manhattan. Her long-distance marriage to a spouse who was 21 years older and her separate professional life, which crossed prevailing boundaries when she became a lobbyist for the Iranian government, was lifetime fodder for gossip columnists.

Sam Summerlin, 89, former Associated Press foreign correspondent who was the first to report the Korean War had ended and covered everything from Latin American revolutions to U.S. race riots during a long and distinguished career, died Monday at a care home in Carlsbad, California, from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Bill Paxton, 61, the affable actor who had big roles in movies like “Apollo 13,” “Titanic,” “A Simple Plan,” “Weird Science,” “Twister” and “True Lies,” and in the TV series “Big Love,” died from complications from surgery, according to a statement from a representative of Paxton’s family last Sunday. “I consider myself an everyman, and there will always be an underdog quality to my stuff,” Mr. Paxton said in 1995.

Judge Joseph A. Wapner, 97, a retired Los Angeles County Superior Court judge who presided over “The People’s Court” on TV for 12 years in the 1980s and ’90s, died last Sunday. Judge Wapner believed the show did more than entertain viewers. “I’m trying to demystify the whole process,” he told The Washington Post in 1989.

Neil Fingleton, 36, a 7-foot 7-inch actor who played the giant Mag the Mighty in “Game of Thrones” and was Britain’s tallest man, died Feb. 25 of heart failure. Fingleton also played basketball at the University of North Carolina and the College of the Holy Cross and went on to a short professional basketball career in the U.S. and Europe before turning to acting.

Kate Webster, 92, a revered volunteer and leader at Seattle Children’s hospital and a longtime Wahington State University regent who helped the university open campuses in Spokane, the Tri-Cities and Vancouver, Wash., died Feb. 24. “Her good sense was invaluable,” said former WSU President Sam Smith.

Phil Williams, 80, a co-founder of Seattle’s Folklife festival and pillar of the region’s folk-music scene, died last week of complications from blood cancer. The Folklife festival got started in 1972 and thanks to Williams remained free and open to all communities. He had a philosophical underpinning that industrialized society had alienated people from their own culture because they only became consumers of it. “He truly believed that music is for everybody. It shouldn’t be elitist,” said Scott Nagel, who worked as executive director of the festival for 18 years.

Mostafa A.H. el-Abbadi, 88, a Cambridge-educated historian of Greco-Roman antiquity and the soft-spoken visionary behind the revival of the Great Library of Alexandria in Egypt, died Feb. 13 in Alexandria. The cause was heart failure. Abbadi’s dream of a new library — a modern version of the magnificent center of learning of ancient times — came to fruition in 2002, but he was not invited for the inauguration, after his criticism of the builder’s carelessness about archaeological sites.

Ben Martin, 86, who as a Time magazine senior photographer immortalized Richard M. Nixon’s haggard 5 o’clock shadow, the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.’s march to Montgomery, Alabama, and John F. Kennedy’s grieving widow and children — evocative images that defined the 1960s — died on Feb. 10 at his home in Salisbury, North Carolina. The cause was complications of pulmonary fibrosis.