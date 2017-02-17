A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Feb. 17.

Wilfred R. Woods, 97, the longtime Wenatchee World publisher and newspaperman, family patriarch, avid outdoorsman, arts philanthropist and expert whistler died at home Feb. 11 from complications of old age and new ailments. “All I’ve got to say,” he told a reporter in 2014, “is that I’ve lived in interesting times. I’m thankful for that.”

Josef Augusta, 70, a left winger for Czechoslovakia who later helped coach his country to three world hockey titles from 1999 to 2001, died Thursday in Prague after a long illness.

Stanley Bard, 82, a Robin Hood of innkeepers who nurtured talented writers and artists and tolerated assorted deadbeats as the manager and part owner of the Chelsea Hotel in Manhattan for more than 40 years, died Tuesday in Boca Raton, Florida. The cause was a stroke.

Adele C. Smithers, 83, who expanded on her husband’s bequests to help recovering alcoholics at a Manhattan treatment center and, in the process, won a consequential lawsuit that empowered donors to aggressively monitor how their gifts are spent by grantees, died Monday in Santa Monica, California. The cause was complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Al Jarreau, 76, best known for his 1981 hit “We’re in This Love Together,” and who won seven Grammys over the course of his half-century in music, died at a Los Angeles hospital last Sunday, just days after announcing his retirement from touring because of exhaustion.

E. Clinton Bamberger Jr., 90, a Baltimore attorney who argued a precedent-setting U.S. Supreme Court case about prosecutors’ duty to turn over all collected evidence to opposing counsel, known as “Brady rule,” died last Sunday in Baltimore from pneumonia.

Mike Walden, 89, the voice of USC and UCLA sports for decades who also broadcast Los Angeles Dodgers and St. Louis Cardinals games, died on Feb. 12 from complications of a stroke in suburban Tarzana.

Retired Lt. Gen. Harold “Hal” Moore, 94, an American hero known for saving most of his men in a major 1965 battle between U.S. and North Vietnamese forces, died in his sleep Feb. 10 at his home in Auburn, Ala.

David Axelrod, 85, a producer, arranger and composer who in the 1960s and ’70s was one of the pre-eminent figures bridging and expanding the worlds of jazz and R&B, died Feb. 5 in Burbank, California, from lung cancer.

Max Ferrá, 79, a founder and the first artistic director of the Intar Hispanic American Arts Center, an innovative Off-Broadway theater company that nurtures and produces the works of Latino playwrights in English, died on Feb. 4 in Miami. The cause was pneumonia.

Bobby Freeman, 76, christened San Francisco’s first rock star and best known for his hit single “Do You Want to Dance,” died Jan. 23 at his home in Union City, according to daughter Nichole Hackett. His death was not widely reported.