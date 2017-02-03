A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Jan. 27.

Jeff Sauer, 73, who led Wisconsin to two men’s hockey NCAA titles — in 1983 and 1990 —, died Thursday at University Hospital in Madison after battling pancreatic cancer.

Étienne Tshisekedi, 84, opposition icon in Congo who pushed for democratic reforms for decades throughout dictatorship and civil war, died Wednesday in Brussels, where he had sought medical treatment. He had diabetes; Radio France Internationale said he died from a pulmonary embolism.

Bobby Watson, 86, a key player on Kentucky’s 1951 NCAA championship team who also coached Owensboro High School to two state titles, died Tuesday. No other details have been released.

Marta Becket, 92, a dancer and artist who spent decades presenting one-woman shows at a remote Mojave Desert hall that she made famous as the Amargosa Opera House, died Monday at her home in Death Valley Junction, Calif.

Lennart Nilsson, 94, an innovative Swedish photographer whose micro-cameras bared some of life’s previously impenetrable and breathtaking moments — most memorably a human embryo’s maturation from the instant a sperm cell fertilizes an egg — died Jan. 28 in Stockholm.

Bharati Mukherjee, 76, an Indian-born American writer who explored the internal culture clashes of her immigrant characters in the award-winning collection “The Middleman and Other Stories” and in novels like “Jasmine,” died Jan. 28 in Manhattan. The cause was complications of rheumatoid arthritis and takotsubo cardiomyopathy

Emmanuelle Riva, 89, whose performance in the anti-war film “Hiroshima Mon Amour” in 1959 placed her at the center of the French New Wave — and who, more than 50 years later, became the oldest person nominated for an Academy Award for best lead actor or actress, as a woman debilitated by strokes in “Amour” — died of cancer Jan. 27 in Paris.

Brunhilde Pomsel, 106, the personal stenographer of the Nazi propaganda minister Joseph Goebbels during the last three years of World War II and one of the last surviving members of Adolf Hitler’s retinue in his final days in a Berlin bunker, died Jan. 27 at her home in Munich.

John Hurt, 77, an unprepossessing British character actor who vanished inside dozens of roles, from Shakespeare to science fiction, including John Merrick, the hideously deformed title character in the 1980 film “The Elephant Man,” died Jan. 27 in London. He had pancreatic cancer.

Cass Turnbull, 65, founder of Plant Amnesty and protector of Seattle’s trees and green spaces, died from a heart attack Jan. 26 while on vacation in Hawaii. Her vision and her ability to articulate issues using humor made Turnbull a force in defense of nature amid Seattle’s rapid development.

Masaya Nakamura, 91, a Japanese toy and game entrepreneur whose company’s most enduring creation, Pac-Man, became a worldwide cultural touchstone, died Jan. 22. His death was announced Monday by Bandai Namco, the business where he retained the title of honorary adviser. No cause was given, and the company did not say where he died.

Max Wilcox, 88, a classical record producer and engineer who won five Grammy Awards, and whom the pianist Arthur Rubinstein called his musical collaborator, died on Jan. 20 in Seattle. The cause was complications of a stroke and Alzheimer’s disease.