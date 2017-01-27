A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Jan. 27.

Mike Connors, 91, who played a hard-hitting private eye on the long-running TV series “Mannix,” died Thursday afternoon at a Los Angeles hospital from recently diagnosed leukemia.

Stephen P. Cohen, 71, a Canadian-born professor who secretly brokered peace talks between Arab and Israeli officials for three decades, died on Wednesday at his home in Teaneck, New Jersey. The cause was advanced breast cancer.

Mary Tyler Moore, 80, whose witty and graceful performances on two top-rated television shows in the 1960s and ’70s helped define a new vision of American womanhood, died Wednesday in Greenwich, Conn.

Her family said her death, at Greenwich Hospital, was caused by cardiopulmonary arrest after she had contracted pneumonia.

Although she had a long career, she was most indelibly known as the incomparably spunky Mary Richards on the CBS hit sitcom “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” Broadcast from 1970 to 1977, the show, and her portrayal of Mary as a sisterly presence in the office, as well as a source of ingenuity and humor, was a balm to widespread anxieties about women in the workforce.

Howard Graves, 90, a bureau chief and reporter for The Associated Press during a 41-year career that included directing coverage in several Western states and across much of the Pacific region, died Wednesday, in Prescott, Ariz. During his time as bureau chief in Albuquerque, N.M., Graves reported extensively on the Navajo Nation and was nominated by the AP for a Pulitzer for his investigative reporting on the tribal government.

Bernard S. Redmont, 98, an acclaimed former foreign correspondent for CBS News and other news organizations who was blacklisted during the McCarthy era, died Monday in Canton, Mass. “Bern Redmont, in addition to being a superb journalist, was a man of absolute and unflinching integrity, which cost him dearly in the McCarthy era,” said Claude Erbsen, a retired AP vice president and director of world services.

Harry Middleton, 95, a former speechwriter to Lyndon Johnson and later the longtime director of his presidential library, died Jan. 20. The former journalist who once worked for The Associated Press was hired toward the end of Johnson’s presidency in 1967 and followed him back to Texas after leaving the White House. He wrote two books with Johnson.

Dr. Phyllis Harrison-Ross, 80, a pioneering black pediatrician, psychiatrist, prison monitor and mental health administrator, died on Jan. 16 in New York. The cause was lung cancer. She was an early leader in designing rehabilitation and therapy for children with a combination of severe developmental, emotional and physical disabilities.