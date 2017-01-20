A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Jan. 20.

Wayne Barrett, 71, the investigative reporter, who was the scourge of New York City power brokers from Rudolph Giuliani to Michael Bloomberg during a decades-long career with the Village Voice and an early and tenacious chronicler of President Trump, died Thursday at NYU Langone Medical Center. He had been battling interstitial lung disease. His 1992 book on Trump was republished last year as “Trump: The Greatest Show on Earth: The Deals, the Downfall, The Reinvention.”

Miguel Ferrer, 61, the actor and drummer who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS’ hit “NCIS: Los Angeles,” died Thursday of cancer in Los Angeles. Ferrer was the son of Academy Award-winning actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, and a cousin of George Clooney. He started his career playing drums in a variety of bands and touring with his mother and Bing Crosby. As an actor, he appeared in more than 40 movies, in addition to TV and voice-over work.

Roberta Peters, 86, the Bronx-born coloratura soprano who at 20 was catapulted to stardom by a phone call, a subway ride and a Metropolitan Opera debut — her first public performance anywhere — all in the space of five hours, died on Wednesday at her home in Rye, N.Y. The cause was Parkinson’s disease. Peters, who would sing with the Met 515 times over 35 vigorous years, was internationally renowned for her high, silvery voice, her clarion diction in a flurry of languages and her attractive stage presence.

William A. Hilliard, 89, who became the first black reporter at The Oregonian newspaper and in 1982 its executive editor in a pioneering 42-year career, died Monday, in Portland. Hilliard, who was the first black city editor of a major newspaper and later the first black editor of one, was once denied a paper route at The Oregonian because managers said whites did not want blacks delivering their paper. But after serving in the Navy and graduating from college, he was hired as a copy boy at age 25. In 1993 he served as president of the American Society of Newspaper Editors, the first African American to hold the post. He retired in 1994.

Eugene A. Cernan, 82, the commander of the Apollo 17 lunar-landing mission in 1972 and the last human to walk on the moon, died on Monday in Houston. A ferocious competitor with a test pilot’s reckless streak, Mr. Cernan rocketed into space three times, was the second American to drift weightless around the world on a tether, went to the moon twice and shattered aerospace records on the Earth and the moon.

Jean Argetsinger, 97, the matriarch of early American road racing and a leader in the creation of the International Motor Racing Research Center, died Monday of natural causes at her home in Burdett, N.Y. Jean and her husband, Cameron, are credited with the rebirth of road racing in the United States after World War II, establishing Watkins Glen as one of the most important racing venues in the world.

George Beall, 79, a son and brother of U.S. senators from Maryland whose prosecution of Vice President Spiro T. Agnew, a former governor of the state, for bribery led to Agnew’s resignation in 1973, died last Sunday in Naples, Fla. The cause was cancer.

Eddie Long, 63, the flamboyant megachurch pastor whose reputation was tarnished after former congregants accused him of sexual misconduct, died last Sunday after battling cancer, the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Lithonia, Ga., said.

Zhou Youguang, 111, known as the father of Pinyin for creating the system of Romanized Chinese writing that has become the international standard since its introduction some 60 years ago, died Jan. 14 in Beijing, China. Pinyin (the name can be translated as “spelled sounds”) has vastly increased literacy throughout the country; eased the classroom agonies of foreigners studying Chinese; afforded the blind a way to read the language in Braille; and, in a development Mr. Zhou could not have foreseen, facilitated the rapid entry of Chinese on computer keyboards and cellphones.

Kevin Starr, 76, a professor at the University of Southern California and the former California state librarian who wrote rich cultural, economic and political histories on the birth, growth and maturation of the Golden State, died Jan. 14 of a heart attack in San Francisco.

Nicky Scarfo, 87, a Mafia boss who purged two dozen fellow mobsters during his 1980s reign in Philadelphia and South Jersey, milked casino profits in Atlantic City and bribed the city’s mayor, died on Jan. 14 at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, N.C. At his death, he was serving 55 years for racketeering and participating in a criminal enterprise that sold drugs, murdered nine people, tried to kill four others and engaged in loan-sharking, extortion and gambling.

Dick Gautier, 85, a comic actor best known for his Tony-nominated performance as a vain rock ’n’ roll star in the Broadway musical “Bye Bye Birdie” and his recurring role as a robot with a heart on the television show “Get Smart,” died Jan. 13 in Arcadia, Calif. The cause was pneumonia.

Melvyn Poll, 75, a tenor whose opera career took him to stages in Europe, Israel, New York and Seattle, who coached young singers and who sang the national anthem at UW Husky football games, died in Seattle on Jan. 12 of complications from cancer treatment.

William Peter Blatty, 89, a novelist and filmmaker who gave millions the fright of their lives with the best-selling novel and Oscar-winning movie “The Exorcist,” died Jan. 12 in Bethesda, Md., of multiple myeloma.

Akio Takamori, 66, the masterful Seattle ceramic artist, died Jan. 11 of pancreatic cancer. Hours before he had loaded a kiln with new pieces. Takamori, who taught at the University of Washington for 21 years, had a career that spanned traditional industrial pottery, ceramic slab vessels and larger-than-life, sometimes cartoonish figures — including those on display in front of Whole Foods at South Lake Union, an attraction for kids and a frequent place for photos.

Lois Dickson Rice, 83, a janitor’s daughter who became a trailblazing corporate executive and helped persuade Congress to provide federal subsidies, known as Pell grants, to tens of millions of needy college students, died on Jan. 4 in Washington, D.C. The cause was pneumonia and cancer, said her daughter, Susan E. Rice, the national security adviser to President Obama.