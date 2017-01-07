A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Jan. 6.

Alan Sugiyama, 67, a prominent Seattle activist who founded the Center for Career Alternatives, served as the first Asian-American member of the Seattle School Board and led the Executive Development Institute, died Monday. He had been diagnosed with cancer two years ago.

Milt Schmidt, 98, the Hockey Hall of Famer who led Boston to two Stanley Cup championships, served Canada in World War II and returned to the NHL to win its MVP award and two more titles as the Bruins general manager, died Wednesday in Needham, Mass.

Sister Frances Ann Carr, 89, one of three members in Sabbathday Lake Shaker Village in New Gloucester, Maine — the lone active village of the Christian religion whose members have lived communally in the United States since the late 1700s — died there of cancer on Monday.

Angus Hardie “Jay” Jamerson, 89, of Villa Rica, Ga., who served among the first black U.S. Marines during World War II, died in his sleep Tuesday a few years after Congress honored him and fellow Montford Point Marines for their pioneering role. After his service he earned a law degree and started a cosmetics company.

Jill Saward, 51, a survivor of rape who became a powerful British campaigner against sexual violence, died Thursday in Wolverhampton, England, after a stroke.

Willie Evans, 79, the star black halfback of Buffalo’s 1958 team that balked at competing in the Tangerine Bowl because of a rule barring integrated football games, died Wednesday in Buffalo, N.Y., after a brief illness.

Karel Husa, 95, a Czech-born American composer who won the Pulitzer Prize for music in 1969 and who taughtat Cornell University, died Dec. 14 in Apex, N.C.

Sam Lovullo, 88, who as producer and co-creator of “Hee Haw” brought country music and homestyle humor to millions of American homes, died in Los Angeles Thursday. No immediate cause of death was given, but he had been suffering from heart disease.

Rafiq Sebaie, 86, the Syrian film, television and theater pioneer, died Thursday of natural causes, Syrian state media announced.

Jean Vuarnet, 83, a Frenchman who won the gold medal in downhill skiing at the 1960 Winter Olympics with an innovative approach to aerodynamics called the tuck, died of a stroke Monday in Sallanches, France.

Jeffrey Hayden, 90, who directed early live TV plays with stars including James Dean and who worked with wife Eva Marie Saint on screen and stage, died in Los Angeles on Dec. 24 after a year of cancer treatment, his publicist said Tuesday.

Thomas Dupre, 83, the first Roman Catholic bishop in the country to be indicted on a sexual-abuse claim during the flood of accusations against church officials (he quickly retired, and the church reached a settlement with his accusers), died Jan. 30, the Diocese of Springfield, Mass., said. No further details were announced.

Archbishop Hilarion Capucci, 94, who as the head of the Greek Catholic Church in Jerusalem was arrested in 1974 and served years in an Israeli prison for using his car to smuggle arms to Palestinian militants, died Jan. 1 in Rome.

William Christopher, 84, the actor best known for his role as Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit TV sitcom “M*A*S*H,” died of cancer Jan. 31 in Pasadena, Calif.

Bill Marshall, 77, a co-founder of the Toronto International Film Festival, died in Toronto on Jan. 1 of cardiac arrest.