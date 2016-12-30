A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Dec. 30.

Debbie Reynolds, 84, who lit up the screen in “Singin’ in the Rain’ and other Hollywood classics despite a tumultuous life, died a day after losing her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Her son, Todd Fisher, said the stress of his sister’s death on Tuesday “was too much.” Reynolds enjoyed the heights of show-business success and endured the depths of personal tragedy. She lost one husband to Elizabeth Taylor, and two other husbands plundered her for millions. Ms. Reynolds received an honorary Oscar in 2015, the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Carrie Fisher, 60, the actress, author and screenwriter who brought a rare combination of nerve, grit and hopefulness to her most indelible role, as Princess Leia in the “Star Wars” movie franchise, died Tuesday. She had had a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles four days earlier and had been hospitalized in Los Angeles. Fisher, the daughter of pop singer Eddie Fisher and actress Debbie Reynolds, established Princess Leia as a damsel who could very much deal with her own distress, winning the admiration of countless fans. After her “Star Wars” success, she went on to use her perch among Hollywood royalty to offer wry commentary in her books on the paradoxes and absurdities of the entertainment industry and her experiences with mental illness.

Vera Rubin, 88, a pioneering astronomer who helped find powerful evidence of dark matter, died last Sunday of natural causes in the Princeton, N.J., area. Rubin found that galaxies don’t quite rotate the way they were predicted, and that lent support to the theory that some other force was at work, namely dark matter. Dark matter, which hasn’t been directly observed, makes up 27 percent of the universe — as opposed to 5 percent of the universe being normal matter.

George Michael, 53, the British pop superstar who reached early fame with Wham! and went on to a solo career lined with controversies and chart-topping hits that blended soul and dance music with social commentary, died last Sunday at his home in Goring, England. The cause of death was heart failure.

Richard Adams, 96, the British author whose 1972 book “Watership Down,” about the plight of rabbits whose home was under threat, became a classic of children’s literature, died in Oxfordshire, England, on Christmas Eve after getting progressively weaker in recent weeks.

Adams’ became an astonishing success after “Watership Down” was published. Popular with both children and adults, it has since sold millions of copies and was made into a film, with a remake scheduled for next year. It entered the popular imagination and has never been forgotten.

Willa Kim, 99, the petite and unfailingly elegant theatrical costume designer whose exuberant, sometimes over-the-top designs brought her two Tony Awards and a solid reputation for innovation in the dance world, died Dec. 23 on Vashon Island. Ms. Kim’s milieu was almost exclusively the stage, designing for theater, opera and ballet, but she also did a few screen projects, working for the likes of Francis Ford Coppola. One of her last major projects was a new production of “The Sleeping Beauty” for American Ballet Theatre in 2007.

Lou Pepper, 92, the respected former CEO of Washington Mutual during its heyday and named partner of Seattle law firm Foster Pepper, died Dec. 23. Pepper was an executive who took the time to check in on how his employees were doing, regardless of their position within the company. When the bank collapsed in 2008, Pepper, who had retired years earlier, created a fund to help the former employees who had lost everything in the crash.