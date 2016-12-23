A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Dec. 23.

Howard L. Bingham, 77, a photographer who took an estimated 1 million pictures of Muhammad Ali over more than 50 years while becoming one of the boxer’s closest friends, died Thursday in Marina del Rey, Calif. The cause of death was not available. His privileged access let him show Ali away from the ring: preaching or sleeping; playing with his children or with Elvis Presley; posing with black leaders like Malcolm X and James Meredith.

Franca Sozzani, 66, Vogue Italia editor-in-chief who championed Italian fashion in the magazine she ran for 28 years, died Thursday in Milan after a yearlong illness. The online version of Vogue Italia remembered her Thursday with a red heart next to her name.

Michele Morgan, 96, a French actress who starred with Humphrey Bogart and Frank Sinatra and was the first winner of Cannes’ best-actress award, died Tuesday. She was awarded Cannes’ first best-actress award for her portrayal of a blind woman in “Pastoral Symphony” in 1946.

China Machado, 86, the first non-Caucasian to appear on the cover of a glossy fashion magazine and a model who broke not only the race barrier but also the age barrier, died last Sunday in Brookhaven, N.Y., on Long Island. The cause was cardiac arrest.

Zsa Zsa Gabor, 99, the glamorous actress who was famous for being famous, died last Sunday of heart failure in her Bel Air mansion. She had been in poor health after being seriously injured in an automobile accident in 2002 that left her partially paralyzed.

Dr. Henry J. Heimlich, 96, the thoracic surgeon and medical maverick who developed and crusaded for the anti-choking technique known as the Heimlich maneuver that has been credited with saving an estimated 100,000 lives, died Dec. 17 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati after having a heart attack five days before.

Dr. Heimlich was director of surgery at Jewish Hospital in Cincinnati in 1974 when he devised the treatment for choking victims that made his name a household word. Dr. Heimlich also developed and held patents on a score of medical innovations and devices, including mechanical aids for chest surgery that were widely used in the Vietnam War, procedures for treating chronic lung disease and methods for helping stroke patients relearn to swallow.

Louis Harris, 95, the nation’s best-known 20th-century pollster, who refined interpretive polling methods and took the pulse of voters and consumers through four decades of elections, wars, racial troubles and cultural revolutions that ran from tail fins to the internet, died Dec. 17 at his home in Key West, Fla. An early, notable client was John Kennedy.