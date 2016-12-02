A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Dec. 2.

Ousmane Sow, 81, often called the Auguste Rodin of Senegal, who earned an international reputation for his expressive sculptures of the Nuba, Masai and other African peoples, died Thursday in Dakar, Senegal.

Sow spent much of his life as a physical therapist but in his 50s became a full-time sculptor. After seeing the German photographer Leni Riefenstahl’s book on the Nuba people of southern Sudan, he executed a series of larger-than-life-size sculptures of Nuba wrestlers that marked him as a talent of the first order.

Hardy Myers, 77, a lawyer who became a politician in the Oregon Legislature in his 30s and rose to the position of House speaker, and then was elected state attorney general three times, died Tuesdayin Portland from complications from pneumonia. He also had lung cancer. He is remembered for defending Oregon’s physician-assisted suicide law in the U.S. Supreme Court and championing litigation against tobacco companies.

William A. Christenberry, 80, whose widely admired color photographs of the red-clay landscapes and kudzu-wreathed dwellings in his native corner of the rural South describe the slow passage of time there with plain-spoken eloquence, died on Monday in Washington. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Keo Woolford, 49, Hawaiian actor and filmmaker who played Detective James Chang in the current version of the CBS television series “Hawaii Five-O,” died Monday in Oahu, Hawaii. The cause was complications of a stroke suffered Nov. 25.

Michael “Jim” Delligatti, 98, the McDonald’s franchisee who created the Big Mac nearly 50 years ago and saw it become perhaps the best-known fast-food sandwich in the world, died Monday at home in Pittsburgh. He ate at least one 540-calorie Big Mac — two all-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, cheese, pickles, onions, on a sesame seed bun — every week for decades, according to his son. Delligatti’s franchise was based in Uniontown, near Pittsburgh, when he invented the chain’s signature burger in 1967 after deciding customers wanted a bigger sandwich. Demand exploded as the sandwich spread to the rest of his 47 stores in Pennsylvania and was added to the chain’s national menu in 1968.

Grant Tinker, 90, who produced “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” and other television hits in the 1970s and transformed NBC from a perennial ratings loser into a powerhouse of literate, sophisticated network programming that helped change U.S. viewing habits in the 1980s, died Monday at home in Los Angeles.

Fidel Castro, 90, the fiery apostle of revolution who brought the Cold War to the Western Hemisphere in 1959 and then defied the United States for nearly half a century as Cuba’s maximum leader, bedeviling 11 U.S. presidents and briefly pushing the world to the brink of nuclear war, died Nov. 26.

Fritz Weaver, 90, a character actor familiar from numerous appearances on television shows such as “The Twilight Zone,” “Studio One,” “Playhouse 90,” “Mission: Impossible” and “Murder, She Wrote,” died Nov. 26 at his home in New York. He was nominated for an Emmy for his performance in the NBC miniseries “Holocaust” and played numerous roles on the stage and screen, memorably as an Air Force colonel who becomes increasingly unstable as the nation faces a nuclear crisis in the 1964 movie “Fail Safe.”

Erich Bloch, 91, who helped develop the IBM mainframe computer that, more than any other machine, propelled the world into the digital age, and who then shepherded the internet into broader use as director of the National Science Foundation, died on Nov. 25 in Washington. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Nancy Meehan, 85, a highly original choreographer and dancer whose evocative, plotless works on nature themes found a special place amid opposing trends in experimental dance after the 1960s, died on Nov. 23 in Manhattan. The cause was pneumonia.