A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Nov. 18.

Florence Henderson, 82, the wholesome actress who went from Broadway star to television icon when she became Carol Brady, the ever-cheerful matriarch of “The Brady Bunch,” died late Thursday of heart failure at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after being hospitalized the day before. Ms. Henderson was already a Broadway star when the iconic TV show began, having originated the title role in the musical “Fanny.” But after “The Brady Bunch,” she would always be known to fans as Carol Brady.

David “Boo” Ferriss, 94, a Boston Red Sox pitcher who helped lead the team to the 1946 World Series, died Thursday at his home in Cleveland, Miss., surrounded by family. Ferriss had been in declining health for weeks.

Ralph Branca, 90, the Brooklyn Dodgers pitcher who gave up Bobby Thomson’s famed “Shot Heard ’Round the World” still echoing more than six decades later among the most hallowed home runs in baseball history, died Wednesday at a nursing home in Rye Brook, New York.

Milt Okun, 92, a producer and arranger who helped turn acts as diverse as Peter, Paul and Mary, John Denver and Plácido Domingo into pop sensations, and who founded Cherry Lane Music Publishing, one of the world’s largest independent music publishers, died Tuesday at his home in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Edgar “Dooky” Chase Jr., 88, a restaurateur, jazz trumpeter and civic leader, died Tuesday in New Orleans. The Dooky Chase restaurant evolved to be one of the city’s foremost exponents of Creole cooking, as well as an informal gallery for black artists.

Chase, a member of the NAACP and an active campaigner for voting rights, made his restaurant available to local civil-rights lawyers and national leaders like Thurgood Marshall and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

Theresa Manuel, 90, the first black woman to compete in the Olympics, died Monday in Tampa, Fla. The Tampa Bay-area native attended the 1948 Olympics in London, where she competed in the 80-meter hurdles, threw the javelin and ran the third leg in the 440-yard relay.

Pauline “Polly” Dyer, 96, a conservationist icon who was instrumental in preserving the majestic wilderness of the Cascade and Olympic mountains, died last Sunday in Shoreline. Equally at home testifying before Congress or entertaining a new generation of environmentalists in her living room, Dyer was a well-known coalition-builder and respected by the timber industry as well.

William Trevor, 88, whose mournful, sometimes darkly funny short stories and novels about the small struggles of unremarkable people placed him in the company of masters like V.S. Pritchett, W. Somerset Maugham and Chekhov, died last Sunday, in Somerset, England.

Willie Rogers, 101, the oldest surviving member of the original Tuskegee Airmen, died Nov. 18 in St. Petersburg, Fla. In 2007, the Tuskegee Airmen were awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, the nation’s highest civilian honor.

Sharon Jones, 60, the soul singer and powerful voice of the band the Dap-Kings, died Nov. 18 in New York of pancreatic cancer that had been in remission but returned last year. She continued performing throughout the summer, even while undergoing chemotherapy that she said caused neuropathy in her feet and legs and restricted her movements onstage.

Houston Conwill, 69, a sculptor best known for collaborative site-specific works celebrating African-American culture and spiritualism, died Nov. 14 in the Bronx. His wife, Kinshasha Holman Conwill, deputy director of the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African American History and Culture, said the cause was prostate cancer.

Patricia Kutteles, 67, whose relentless efforts helped reverse the military’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy a decade after her son was beaten to death by a fellow soldier who presumed he was gay, died Nov. 14 in Kansas City, Mo. The cause was kidney and liver failure after being treated for cancer.