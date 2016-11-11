A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Nov. 11.

Leonard Cohen, 82, the gravelly-voiced Canadian singer-songwriter of “Hallelujah,” “Suzanne” and “Bird on a Wire,” among many others, has died at his home in Los Angeles, his son announced Thursday. No further details were released.

Cohen, also renowned as a poet, novelist and aspiring Zen monk, blended folk music with a darker, sexual edge that won him fans around the world and among fellow musicians like Bob Dylan and R.E.M.

Raoul Coutard, 92, a former photojournalist in French Indochina, whose innovative camera work for Jean-Luc Godard and François Truffaut made him the leading cinematographer of the French New Wave, died Tuesday in Labenne, near Bayonne, France.

Umberto Veronesi, 90, one of the fathers of cancer research, widely respected for his work on preventing and treating breast cancer, and a former Italian health minister and senator, died. Veronesi’s eponymous foundation announced his death Tuesday.

John Orsino, 78, one of the San Francisco players who hit a record-tying five home runs in a 12-run ninth inning in a 1961 game at Cincinnati, died Tuesday at Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., after a lengthy illness.

Janet Reno, 78, whose unusually long tenure as the United States’ first female attorney general began with a disastrous assault on cultists in Texas and ended after the dramatic raid that returned Elián Gonzales to his Cuban father, died Monday at home in Miami after a yearslong struggle with the debilitation of Parkinson’s disease.

Her blunt, no-nonsense demeanor stood her well in public-opinion polls through much of her nearly eight-year stint in the job, even as she increasingly got caught in the political crossfire between Republicans and Democrats over demands to investigate the Clinton administration.

Zoltan Kocsis, 64, a pianist and conductor who revamped the Hungarian National Philharmonic Orchestra and was internationally known for his incandescent renditions of Schubert, Beethoven and other composers, died of cancer last Sunday at his home in Budapest.

Ralph J. Cicerone, 73, who as a researcher and the president of the National Academy of Sciences issued an early warning about the grave potential risks of climate change, died Nov. 5 at his home in Short Hills, N.J. No more details were available.

E. Barrett Prettyman Jr., 91, a prominent Washington lawyer who played crucial backstage roles in the Supreme Court’s unanimous school-desegregation decision, the first expulsion by Congress of one of its members in more than a century, and the release of prisoners captured in the abortive Bay of Pigs invasion of Cuba, died Nov. 4 in Washington. He was the only person to clerk successively for three U.S. Supreme Court justices, and later mentored John Roberts Jr., now the court’s chief justice.

John “Buck” Ormsby, 75, bass player in Tacoma’s legendary band the Fabulous Wailers and a lifelong champion of rock ’n’ roll’s “Northwest sound,” died Oct. 29 from complications related to lung cancer in Tepic, Mexico, where he had sought alternative treatment.