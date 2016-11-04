A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Nov. 4.

Korkut Ozal, 87, a former Turkish government minister and brother of Turkey’s late President Turgut Ozal, died Wednesday at his home in Istanbul of respiratory and circulatory failure.

Stanford Lipsey, 89, a publisher who persuaded Warren Buffett to invest in newspapers and whose chain of Nebraska weeklies won a Pulitzer Prize for exposing fundraising excesses by Boys Town, the charity for orphaned children, died Tuesday at his home in Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Sen. Andy Hill, 54, of Redmond, the key budget writer for the Washington state Senate, died Monday of lung cancer. He Sen. Hill, who never smoked,was first diagnosed in 2009.

Natalie Babbitt, 84, a celebrated children’s author and illustrator whose ruminative novel “Tuck Everlasting,” about a family’s immortality, found a fervent readership and inspired two films and a Broadway musical, died Monday at her home in Hamden, Conn. The cause was lung cancer.

Don Marshall, 80, one of the first black actors to have a starring role on a U.S. network television series, as a spaceship’s efficient, levelheaded first officer stranded on a mysterious planet on “Land of the Giants,” died last Sunday in Los Angeles.

Curly Putman, 85, a who wrote songwriter whose teary ballad,with a twist ending, “The Green, Green Grass of Home” and country classics, including became a worldwide hit for Tom Jones in 1967, and whose long string of country classics included “D-I-V-O-R-C-E”, or Tammy Wynette and “He Stopped Loving Her Today” for George Jones,died last Sunday at his home in Lebanon, Tenn., of kidney and congestive heart failure.

James Galanos, 92, a fashion designer who spent decades dressing America’s social elite, most notably former first lady Nancy Reagan, died last Sunday at his home in West Hollywood, Calif.

John Hicks, 65, a standout offensive lineman at Ohio State University who became a first-round draft pick and rookie of the year for the New York Giants in 1974 but whose professional career rapidly fizzled, died on Oct. 29 in Columbus, Ohio. The cause was complications from diabetes.

Tom Nickoloff, 84, a receiver who played on Southern California’s 10-1 team that beat Wisconsin in the 1953 Rose Bowl, died on Oct. 23 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease in Woodland Hills, Calif.

Robert Weber, 92, whose elegant and witty cartoons about the privileged and the self-involved were staples of The New Yorker for 45 years, died on Oct. 20 in Branford, Conn.