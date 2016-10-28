A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Oct. 29.

Prince Mikasa, 100, younger brother of former Japanese Emperor Hirohito, who reigned for more than 60 years, during World War II and until his death in 1989, died Thursday in Tokyo.

Lucia Perillo, 58, a poet who wrote about mortality with a combination of humor and piercing emotion, died on Oct. 16 at her home in Olympia. Her death was announced Tuesday. Perillo suffered from multiple sclerosis and her illness became a central focus of her work. In “The Body Mutinies,” she remembered simply, “I was young for a minute, but then I got old.”

Carlos Alberto Torres, 72, the captain of Brazil’s World Cup-winning team in 1970 and scorer of one of the sport’s most memorable goals, died Tuesday of after a heart attack at his home in Rio de Janeiro.

Kevin Curranoe, 59, longtime writer for ‘The Simpsons,’ died Tuesday in Los Angeles after a long illness. He won three Emmy Awards on “The Simpsons” and in 2010 was nominated for a Humanitas award for his episode “The Greatest Story Ever D’ohed.”

Howard Davies, 71, British theater director whose work with the National Theater, the Old Vic and other institutions earned him a reputation for quality and depth, and three Laurence Olivier Awards — London theater’s equivalent of the Tonys — died Tuesday. He had cancer.

Robert A. “Bob” Hoover, 94, a World War II fighter pilot who became an aviation legend for his flying skills in testing aircraft and demonstrating their capabilities in air shows, died early Tuesday in Torrance, Calif. While serving in the Army’s 52nd Fighter Group in Sicily during World War II, he flew more than 50 missions before being shot down. He survived and spent months in a prisoner-of-war camp before he escaped, stole a German fighter plane and flew to safety in The Netherlands.

Robert Thomas Velline, known as Bobby Vee, 73, a teen-idol singer who had 38 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 from 1959-1970, including “Suzie Baby,” “Devil Or Angel,” “Rubber Ball,” “Take Good Care of My Baby,” “Run To Him” and “The Night Has a Thousand Eyes” died Monday from Alzheimer’s disease in Rogers, Minn.

Jorge Batlle, 88, the brash scion of a Uruguay political dynasty who got elected as president on his fifth try and then audaciously presided over a pro-American administration that survived a brush with bankruptcy, died Monday in Montevideo, Uruguay. His death came two weeks after he suffered brain injuries in a fall.

Tom Hayden, 76, a 1960s activist who was in the vanguard of the movement to stop the Vietnam War and became one of the nation’s best-known champions of liberal causes, died last Sunday in Santa Monica, Calif., after a lengthy illness. Hayden later married actress Jane Fonda, and served in the California Legislature, focusing on racial and economic injustice.

Junko Tabei,77, the first woman to climb Mount Everest and the first woman to complete the highest peaks of the seven continents, died of cancer Oct. 20 outside Tokyo.