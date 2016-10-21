A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Oct. 21.

Drew Sharp, 56, longtime sports columnist at the Detroit Free Press, died Friday at his home in Bloomfield Hills, a Detroit suburb. The cause was hypertensive cardiovascular disease.

Richard Nicoll, 39, the London-born designer, died of a suspected heart attack early Friday in Australia, where he lived. He has worked as creative director of Parisian label Cerutti, designed under his own name and for Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton and produced collections for Topshop and Fred Perry.

Gail Cogdill, 79, a star receiver for the Detroit Lions and the NFL rookie of the year in 1960, died Thursday in Spokane. He had organ failure and dementia. Cogdill played college football at Washington State University. His family says his brain and brain stem are being donated to researchers at Boston University who study brain trauma.

William G. Bowen, 83, a distinguished and influential educator who pressed elite colleges to give preference to poor and minority applicants, oversaw the first admission of women to Princeton and expanded the university academically, died Thursday at his home in Princeton, N.J. The cause was colon cancer.

Yvette Chauviré, 99, one of the 20th century’s outstanding ballerinas and the most lustrous star of French ballet from the 1940s through the 1960s, died Wednesday at her home in Paris. One of her biggest fans was Rudolf Nureyev.

Phil Chess, 95, a co-founder with his brother, Leonard, of Chicago record label Chess Records in 1950, which amassed perhaps the most influential catalog of blues recordings, including Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Chuck Berry and Etta James died Wednesday in Tucson, Ariz.

Eddie Applegate, 81, an actor best known for playing Patty Lane’s steadfast high school sweetheart on the 1960s sitcom “The Patty Duke Show,” died Monday in Los Angeles. His death came after a stroke in 2013.

Anthony Foley, 42, one of the most popular and respected figures in European rugby, was found dead last Sunday at the hotel in Paris where Munster Rugby, the team he coached, was staying before a scheduled match. The team announced the Irishman’s death and said the cause had not yet been determined.

Ted V. Mikels, 87, the producer and director of dozens of ultra-low-budget horror and exploitation films, notably the 1960s cult favorites “The Astro-Zombies” and “The Corpse Grinders,” died last Sunday at his home in Las Vegas. The cause was complications of colon cancer.

Robert “Big Sonny” Edwards, 74, an original member of the pioneering Philadelphia-based soul group The Intruders, died Oct. 15 at a Philadelphia hospital after suffering a heart attack at his home.

Bruce Marshall, 54, the former longtime head coach of the Connecticut Huskies ice hockey team, who transitioned them to Division I status, died Oct. 15. His death was announced by New Hampshire’s Franklin Pierce University, where he was the head hockey coach. No cause was disclosed.

Dennis Byrd, 51, the former NFL defensive lineman whose career was ended by neck injury, was killed Oct. 15 in a car accident. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Byrd was midway through his fourth NFL season when he was briefly paralyzed during a game on Nov. 29, 1992, against Kansas City, after slamming headfirst into the chest of teammate Scott Mersereau and breaking his neck. He never fully recovered from the injury.

Louis Stettner, 93, a New York photographer who explored the streets of the two cities he called his “spiritual mothers,” New York and Paris, recording the daily lives of ordinary people, died Oct. 13 at his home in Saint-Ouen, France. With an unerring eye for the poetry of the everyday, he trained his camera on subway riders and pedestrians in New York and ordinary Parisians going about their daily rounds, producing a socially conscious, documentary body of work.

David Antin, 84, a poet and performance artist known for his so-called talk poems, died Oct. 11 in San Diego, after a fall at home. He suffered from Parkinson’s disease.

Leo L. Beranek, 102, an engineer and acoustics genius whose company designed the acoustics for the United Nations and concert halls and whose research laid the groundwork for noise standards for public buildings and airports, then built the direct precursor to the internet under contract to the Defense Department, died Oct. 10 at his home in Westwood, Mass. In 1969, the company he helped found, Bolt, Beranek & Newman, won a contract from the Defense Department’s Advanced Research Projects Agency to build the first computer-based network, which came to be called ARPANET. Among its many breakthrough achievements, Bolt, Beranek & Newman sent the first email message that used the @ symbol, in 1972.

Fred Slaughter, 74, who played on UCLA’s first NCAA basketball championship team under legendary coach John Wooden in 1964, died Oct. 6 of natural causes at his home in Santa Monica, Calif.

John F. Good, 80, who developed and directed the FBI’s Abscam investigation, died Sept. 28 at his home in Island Park, N.Y. The investigation resulted in bribery and conspiracy charges against a U.S. senator, Harrison A. Williams Jr. of New Jersey; six members of the House of Representatives; and a dozen others. All were convicted. The sting operation was fictionalized in the 2013 film “American Hustle.”

Dr. Yutaka Yoshida, 104, a native Hawaiian, a son of Japanese immigrants and a decorated World War II veteran of the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, died Sept. 13 in Honolulu. He was one of 22 Asian-American WWII veterans awarded the Medal of Honor in 2000.