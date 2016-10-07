A roundup of notable obituaries from the week ending Oct. 07.

Sirdeaner Walker, 51, a Massachusetts woman who pushed for anti-bullying laws after her 11-year-old son committed suicide, died Wednesday following a battle with cancer. In 2010, then-Gov. Deval Patrick signed into law a bill that required all school districts in the state to develop programs to reduce bullying. The law also made cyberbullying a crime.

Josh Samman, 28, an Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight, died Wednesday after spending nearly a week in a Florida hospital following a probable drug overdose. Samman self-published an autobiography and contributed to several MMA news outlets and UFC.com, writing on subjects ranging from his sport’s drug policy to his own battles with substance abuse.

Rod Temperton, 66, a British-born musician and songwriter with a singular knack for pop-funk who wrote the Michael Jackson classics “Thriller” and “Rock With You, ” as well as many other hits, has died of cancer in London. His music publisher said in a statement Wednesday that Temperton had died last week of an “aggressive” cancer.

Michal Kovac, 86, who served as the first president of Slovakia after it became an independent state in 1993, died Wednesday in a Bratislava hospital. He was no longer involved in politics after his term expired in 1998.

Dr. Thomas H. Shepard, 93, a University of Washington pediatrician and scientist whose work shaped the study of birth defects — including recent confirmation of the devastating effects of the Zika virus — died Monday.

Gloria Naylor, 66, whose debut novel “The Women of Brewster Place,” became a best-seller, a National Book Award winner and a TV miniseries released through Oprah Winfrey’s production company, has died. Her death was announced Monday but no other details were available.

Bing Thom, 75, a Canadian architect who drew acclaim for his U.S. work but was best known for his buildings in and around Vancouver, B.C., where he lived., died of a brain aneurysm Tuesday in Hong Kong.

Gordon Davidson, 83, who as artistic director of the Mark Taper Forum for nearly 40 years helped establish Los Angeles as a West Coast capital of regional theater and challenged audiences with socially conscious plays, died last Sunday in Los Angeles. The cause of death had not been determined.

Neville Marriner, 92, the conductor who led the Academy of St Martin in the Fields to become one of the world’s most-recorded classical-music groups, has died, the academy said last Sunday.

Bob Barbee, 80, the man who oversaw Yellowstone National Park during the gigantic wildfires that burned across the park in 1988, died at home in Bozeman, Mont., last Sunday.

Lowell Thomas Jr., 92, a former Alaska lieutenant governor, author, adventurer, glacier pilot and son of the legendary broadcaster and writer of “With Lawrence in Arabia,” died Oct. 1, at his home in Anchorage, days shy of his 93rd birthday.

George Barris, 94, who took the last professional photographs of Marilyn Monroe just weeks before her death in 1962, died Sept. 30 at his home in Thousand Oaks, Calif. Although he had a long career as photographer, it was his work with Monroe that Barris was best known for.

Allen Roses, 73, a maverick researcher whose team of scientists identified two genes that put healthy people over 65 at higher risk for Alzheimer’s disease, died of a heart attack Sept. 30 in New York.

Curtis Roosevelt, 86, who with his sister, Eleanor, charmed Americans in the mid-1930s as Buzzie and Sistie, the towheaded children who lived in the White House with their grandparents Franklin D. and Eleanor Roosevelt, died Sept. 26 at his home in St.-Bonnet-du-Gard, France. The cause was a heart attack. He later lived in Seattle, where his mother and stepfather worked at the Post-Intelligencer.

Jack Kirrane, 86, who was the youngest player on the U.S. Olympic men’s hockey team in 1948 and, 12 years later, the team’s oldest member and captain when it captured America’s first gold medal in that sport, died Sept. 26 in Quincy, Mass. The cause was complications of Alzheimer’s disease.

Brock Yates, 82, a longtime auto-racing journalist who helped launch the popular and offbeat Cannonball Run races in the early 1970s and wrote the hit movie of the same name, died Wednesday in Batavia, N.Y. He had Alzheimer’s disease.